Maggie Barton Denver All Saints Catholic School teacher fired after its the Archdiodese discovers she is same sex along with photos of her kissing a girlfriend.

Aren’t people with same sex tendencies still children of God? A teacher at a Catholic school in Colorado was fired after officials found out she was in a relationship with a woman and saw a picture of her kissing her girlfriend.

Maggie Barton taught technology and media – and also coached basketball – at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood, Denver, for six years before she was sacked for breaking her contract and her ‘promise to parents’ on January 25.

The decision to fire the teacher followed the Archdiocese of Denver finding an image of the educator kissing another woman online.

The religious leaders – headed by Bishop Samuel J. Aquila – justified their actions, saying that all teachers are required to sign a contract ensuring that they will live their lives adhering to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

In the wake of her dismissal, the parent of a student, Kathy Weisbrod, set up a GoFundMe page to help her make ends meet for Barton. At the time of writing, the page has raised over $25,000.

‘It’s hard for me right now to figure out how to navigate what my faith looks like’

Before her dismissal, Barton taught kids from kindergarten through to eighth grade.

She has now spoken about the outpouring of support that she has received from the All Souls community telling Colorado Public Radio that it has been ‘incredible’ and ‘overwhelming.’

Told Barton: ‘It’s hard for me right now to figure out how to navigate what my faith looks like because of all this.’

Recently, Pope Francis made headlines when he decreed that although homosexuality remains a sin in Catholic dogma, it should not be regarded as a ‘crime.’

According to Catholic teachings, homosexual acts are sinful – and that such acts are always violations of divine and natural law.

Desires, without actually acting on them, are not in themselves sinful. However, the church would argue that they have ‘proof’ that homosexual, sinful acts have occurred after viewing the image of Barton kissing her girlfriend.

Barton told the Denver Post that she had been mindful not to post photos of herself with her partner on social media, even though she had been living openly as an LGBTQ+ person.

‘To be terminated from a position because of my sexual orientation is discrimination.’

During her freshman year at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Barton said that she came out to her family.

Barton accepted a teaching position at All Souls in 2017. Discussing her love of teaching in an interview with Fox31, Barton said: ‘I just absolutely fell in love with it. I was like, “This is what I’m supposed to be doing.”‘

She added: ‘It’s discrimination. There’s no other word for it. To be terminated from a position because of my sexual orientation. That’s discrimination.’

Barton said that she grew up attending Catholic schools in her home state of Texas. According to her Facebook page, she attended Bishop Lynch High School.

Speaking to CBS Denver, Barton said: ‘It is the faith I was raised in, and I wanted to teach in a catholic school because I wanted to share those values that I learned and the experience that I had with future students.’

In that interview, Barton stressed how happy she was in her job at All Saints and added that she felt as though she would never leave the school.

To Maggie Barton: I am so sorry to hear about this terrible decision. Some day the Church will catch up with your insights and goodness. In the meantime, you keep living your love and light, keep connecting with others, Catholic and non-Catholic, who see what you can see. — D D Mulderry (@DDMulderry) February 7, 2023

‘Many families do send their children to our schools expecting their children to receive an education that conforms to Catholic beliefs’

She also said: ‘I have a hard time understanding how being in a same-sex relationship or someone’s sexual orientation hinders your ability to do that.’

A day before she was fired, Barton said that she received a call from someone at the archdiocese who asked her questions about her understanding about the Catholic church’s position on homosexuality.

The caller asked Barton if she considered herself Catholic, whether she was aware of the Church’s stance on same-sex attraction and acting on same-sex attraction, and if she felt she embodied the values of the Catholic Church.

‘I felt very uncomfortable with the questions being asked of me during the conversation, and I also felt like the person interviewing me felt uncomfortable,’ Barton said according to the Denver Post. ‘It was a very emotional conversation for me.’

Following its decision to fire Barton, the archdiocese released a statement which read in part: ‘Many families do send their children to our schools expecting their children to receive an education that conforms to Catholic beliefs.

‘This written disclosure of the expectations, and teachers signing and committing to those requirements at the outset of each school year, is intended to protect the Catholic identity of our schools.

‘It is a promise to our parents that their children will receive an authentic and fully Catholic education. It would be unjust for a school to present itself as a Catholic school and not offer a Catholic education.’

The statement continued: ‘We recognize the current popular culture and some in our society may not hold the same views as we do, but as Catholic institutions our schools retain their right to ensure that its ministers, which includes our teachers, carry out a faithful witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

‘Catholic teaching on sexual identity, marriage, family, and parenting are inseparable from the way we choose to live and interact. These teachings allow us to fully comprehend how to love God and neighbor.

A message of intolerance?

‘We believe that sexual expression contributes to human flourishing as it is integrated with a view toward its natural ends: faithful, covenantal love between a man and a woman, and a self-gift ordered toward procreation and joyful unity between spouses.

‘Someone persisting in a lifestyle contrary to these views will find it difficult to teach them to our students.’

Barton said the message the Denver Archdiocese is sending by her firing is wrong.

‘They’re sending a message of intolerance,’ Barton told the Denver Post.

The Colorado-based LGBTQ advocacy group One Colorado said in a statement that their group stands with Barton.

Spokesperson Nadine Bridges in a release said: ‘We are disappointed to see the Denver Archdiocese continue to take this harmful stance towards LGBTQ+ Coloradans.

‘Faith communities, including schools, should be a place for love and support. Denying admission to LGBTQ+ students, excluding LGBTQ+ parents from full participation, and in this case terminating LGBTQ+ teachers for no other cause than for who they love alienates and discriminates against LGBTQ+ Coloradans of Catholic faith’.

Just this month, Pope Francis said that laws criminalizing LGBT people are a sin and an injustice because God loves and accompanies people with same-sex attraction.

Francis, who made his remarks in response to a reporter’s question aboard the plane returning from a trip to Africa, received full backing of his comments from two other Christian leaders on the plane with him.

‘The criminalization of homosexuality is a problem that cannot be ignored,’ said Francis, who then cited unnamed statistics according to which 50 countries criminalize LGBT people ‘in one way or another’ and about 10 others have laws including the death penalty for them.

‘This is not right. Persons with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God loves them. God accompanies them … condemning a person like this is a sin. Criminalizing people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice,’ Francis said.

Staff from All Souls Catholic School did not respond to requests for comment.