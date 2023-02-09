Ana Leigh D’Ettorre Lakota schools teaching assistant pleads guilty to having sex with 14yr old student in plea deal with prosecutors during a 2022 semester in Liberty Township, Ohio. Will now have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

A former teaching assistant in Butler County, Ohio has pled guilty to having had sex with a 14 year old student.

The guilty plea follows, Ana Leigh D’Ettorre, 25, being charged with ‘inappropriate contact’ with the teenager while she was worked at Lakota Local Schools, in Liberty Township, Ohio, between May 21 and August 30, 2022.

As part of her sentencing, the former teacher’s aide will be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender as part of an agreement for her pleading guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to Butler County court records.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office dropped 10 other counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, FOX19 reported.

As part of her Tier II sexual offender status, D’Ettorre will be required to register her residence every 180 days for 25 years.

Abuse of position of authority, power and trust

Prosecutors say D’Ettorre had sexual contact with the student and also sent nude photos.

D’Ettorre who is free on $10,000 bond is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on April 11.

Previous reports told of D’Ettorre, 25, originally hailing from Louisville, Kentucky having met her victim while working at Liberty Junior, with the alleged crimes taking place away from the classroom after her last day of student teaching, the prosecutor’s office said in November of 2022.

A spokesperson for the Lakota School District says they were notified of an investigation involving D’Ettorre at the start of the current school year and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

Betsy Fuller said D’Ettorre’s last day with the district was May 4 and court documents say the alleged incident happened on May 21.

‘We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students,’ Fuller wrote in a statement from the school district.

The statement went on to say that the district did not receive any complaints or concerns about D’Ettoree’s behavior during her time at Lakota.

D’Ettorre was a student at Liberty University while she was student teaching in the Lakota School District.

Not immediately clear is what led to the teacher’s aide abusing her position of authority, power and trust in subjugating her teen male victim.