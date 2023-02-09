Principal Dana Simmons and Dylan Charles Banks County PE teacher fired over on campus sexual liasion and photos. Report states affair was instigated by teacher’s wife, Kelsey Charles.

‘Would you like to f— my husband?’ A Georgia elementary school principal and a married gym teacher have been fired for allegedly having sex on school grounds during a year long affair.

Some of the alleged trysts between Banks County Elementary School Principal Dana Simmons and physical education teacher Dylan Charles were caught on camera by Charles’ wife, WSB-TV reported, citing an internal six page report that was conducted by an outside firm and released on January 27.

The school affair came to light after Simmons accused Charles of accessing secret school district information either by bugging her office or having a source inside the county’s school board, the report issued at the end of January states.

After that issue was settled, Charles sought district officials and admitted to having an affair with Simmons and said they even had sex at the elementary school, as well as off-campus, the report states. Simmons at first claimed only having an ‘inappropriate friendship’ and denied any sexual contact, the Macon Telegraph reported.

That soon changed after Charles came with apparent receipts of the sexual encounters, including one of him and Simons kissing mouth to mouth and another photo of a naked man and woman inside a vehicle having sex that Charles said was him and Simmons. Why decline?

‘Would you like to f— my husband?’

During her interview with the outside firm, Simmons a third year principal at the school conceded to having a sexual relationship with Charles, but denied having sex on school grounds. She insisted the sexual liaisons were set up by the PE teacher’s wife Kelsey Charles, (herself a teacher at the school) with the wife even watching the two have sex according to Simmons.

An attendance clerk and confidant of Simmons told investigators she once saw a text to Simmons from Kelsey Charles that point blank asked, ‘Would you like to f— my husband?’

Wife Kelsey Charles, in an interview with the independent firm, claimed Simmons making promises to both her and her husband that she’d help their careers along with claims that Simmons was ‘manipulating’ them. She also accused Simmons of pressuring her to allow her to sleep with her husband.

‘There is conclusive evidence of a sexual relationship between Dr. Simmons and Mr. Charles,’ staff from internal investigators John Grant & Dr. Paul Shaw wrote in their report. ‘Pictures, Video, Admissions by both parties, Verification by Kelsey Charles.’

Sexual misconduct and unethical behavior

The firm additionally concluded evidence indicated sexual activity occurred at Banks County Elementary School where the principal and gym teacher worked.

The school district in a statement said ‘the educators involved are no longer teaching Banks County students,’ while stressing no crime having taken place. The two educators along with the teacher wife have since resigned according to a release from Banks County Schools.

‘Upon receiving allegations involving the matter at hand, the District immediately hired independent investigators to conduct an investigation and provide a report of findings,’ Banks County Superintendent Ann Hopkins said in a statement to WSB-TV. ‘The investigative report in question was reviewed by law enforcement for evidence of criminal activity and none was found. The educators involved are no longer teaching Banks County students.

‘The safety and well-being of our students is always our first priority. The investigation into this event did not yield any indication that student safety or security was compromised.’

A former paraprofessional at the school said Simmons once approached her about joining a ‘group of swingers,’ but she declined, the report states. The teacher eventually left the district because she felt Simmons’s behavior was ‘unprofessional,’ officials wrote