Briona Inman Freedom High School teacher’s aide arrested having sex with 16 year old student after befriending student and bringing victim to her home.

A teacher’s aide at a Tampa, Florida area high school has been arrested after she had sex with a 16-year-old student, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday.

Briona Inman, 24, was arrested on a charge of soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student by an authority figure, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release. Freedom High School officials fired Inman after the allegations arose, according to a schools spokesperson.

Sheriff’s officials said Inman who worked as a paraprofessional, befriended the student at the school, then brought him to her home and had sex with him on December 22, 2022. HCSO was notified of the incident on February 6, 2023 and launched an investigation.

After conducting a thorough investigation, detectives found probable cause and arrested Inman on February 7, 2023.

‘Unfortunately, this woman used the trust placed in her, because of her position, to prey upon a vulnerable student,’ Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. ‘This egregious betrayal will never be tolerated. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will continue to do everything in our power to keep predators like this out of our schools.’

Abuse of position of authority, trust and power

‘We are shocked and deeply troubled by these charges,’ Hillsborough County Public Schools said in a statement. ‘This individual had only been working in the district since August of this school year. After being made aware of the allegations and the subsequent arrest, we took immediate action and have terminated her from her employment. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.’

Inman is facing one charge for authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student.

Not immediately clear is what led to the educator abusing her position of authority, trust and power and subjugating her teen male victim.

Bail information for the teacher was not immediately available.