Victoria Triece OnlyFans model sues Florida school district for banning her from volunteering arguing her private life is none of the school’s business.

A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against a school district for banning her from volunteering at her child’s school because she is an OnlyFans model.

Victoria Triece, 31, said she was banned from volunteering at Sand Lake Elementary in Orlando, Florida. Triece said she was banned from volunteering at her youngest child’s school because she has an account on OnlyFans – a subscription social media platform that often features sexually-explicit content. Triece said the school only permitted her to participate in virtual events.

Triece – also going by @victoriasnooks on social media has nearly 150,000 Instagram followers, 272,000 TikTok followers and 32,000 on Twitter – has sued the Orange County school district for violating her rights of free speech, free assembly and her right of privacy.

‘I don’t think any mom, any dad, anybody in the position that I’m in should be going through this,’ Triece told Fox 35 Orlando. ‘Be told what you do in your private life will affect you seeing your children in any realm at all. It’s just a, morally it’s just wrong.’

Continued the mom, ‘The reason that I even started with OnlyFans was because I didn’t want a 9 to 5. I wanted to still be involved.’

Triece, 31, suspects that a fellow parent shared posts from her OnlyFans to the Orange County school board around 18 months ago.

The OnlyFans mom is now suing the school district for allegedly preventing her from participating in her child’s school activities.

WESH 2 reported, ‘Triece was a volunteer for five years, passed the annual background checks, and does not have a criminal record.’

‘I was humiliated, and I should not, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does,’ Triece told NBC6. ‘I just love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with other parents and students.’

Offered, Triece’s attorney, Mark NeJame, ‘It’s kind of like the old days of having a scarlet letter on your head. What she was doing, what she does in her off time, it’s not illegal. But yet, we have a morality police with the Orange County School Board and whatever administrators made this horrific decision.’

Victoria Triece has an OnlyFans account — that’s the sexy stuff you have to pay for. Victoria was surprised when a fellow parent fount out about her site, and even more surprised when her children’s principal asked that she refrain from volunteering at the school. pic.twitter.com/fIbXVmJHrB — NewsNation (@NewsNation) November 2, 2021

‘Where does this stop?’

‘Nobody knew about it until the school opted to out her,’ NeJame added. ‘Until a parent didn’t like what she was doing in her off time and told the school. And then the school recklessly went ahead and distributed these images.’

NeJame went on to consider what other situations would prevent a parent from participating in their kid’s school activities.

Reflected the lawyer, ‘If a teacher or a parent was having an adulterous relationship, many would consider that to be far less moral. Does that mean that parents and teachers who have violated their marriage vows shouldn’t be around children, is that immoral?’

Adding, ‘If they’re involved in multiple sex partners, are they prevented from seeing their children at school? If they work in the adult industry as a topless dancer or as a male dancer, are they prevented from seeing their children at school? Where does this stop?’

Speaking of her lawsuit, the mother said, ‘So for me, the main reason I’m doing this, it’s not for myself. I can only imagine who’s been through this and couldn’t fight it.’