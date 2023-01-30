Adriana Davidson missing Ann Arbor teen girl suspicious disappearance as her phone is found abandoned as her family now fear for the worse, three days after 15yr old girl vanishes.

‘You straight?’ The family of a 15 year old Michigan girl are fretting since the teen going missing in what authorities described in ‘suspicious’ circumstances after she failed to return home from school and her cellphone found abandoned.

Adriana Davidson, of Ann Arbor, last made contact with her family circa 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to Pioneer High School, where she was last seen by friends two hours later, ClickOnDetroit reported.

John Davidson said he last heard from his daughter — whom they call ‘Addy’ — when she left to take a public bus, only for the teen girl to fail to respond to his texts.

‘We’re going on what, Day 2 now? This is not my daughter,’ Davidson told 7 Action News.

After checking with her friends and going to the school to look for her, the frantic dad contacted the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department.

Offered department spokesperson Derrick Jackson: ‘There’s definitely some suspicious pieces to this.’

Investigators checked surveillance video from the bus and discovered that Adriana arrived at school Friday morning but left soon after. Friends told police she felt unwell.

Other video showed the teen returning to school about noon but never going inside.

‘We have no idea at this point, so that’s why we’re asking for the public’s help,’ Jackson said when asked if investigators had any idea where she went.

Adriana’s brother Anthony Lopez said one of the girl’s best friends told him she texted her.

‘The text messages between her and her friend are time-stamped at 12:26 p.m. where she had texted my sister saying, ‘You straight?’ and then Addy responded saying, ‘No,’’ Lopez told 7 Action News.

When the friend reportedly texted ‘Wym,’ an abbreviation for ‘What do you mean,’ Addy never replied.

Who else was Adriana in touch with before disappearing?

On Friday afternoon, a student found Addy’s cellphone on the school’s tennis court and gave it to Addy’s best friend. Police are now in possession of the phone.

‘When I found out that Addy was potentially missing, I knew right away she didn’t run away. The red flag for me was the phone,’ Lopez said.

‘I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willingly,’ he said.

Jackson told told 7 Action News: ‘What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn’t contact someone?’

On Sunday, the family handed out fliers of the missing girl throughout Ann Arbor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 734-973-7711, or the Washtenaw Sheriff’s Dispatch at 734-994-2911.

Police have yet to say whether they suspect foul play.