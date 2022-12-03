Shay Marie Texas woman claims being previously raped at hands of Tanner Lynn Horner, man who confessed to abducting and killing 7 year old Paradise girl, Andrea Strand.

A 31 year old FedEx driver alleged to have confessed to abducting and killing 7 year old missing Paradise girl, Andrea Strand has been accused on social media of raping a then 16 year old Texas girl in 2014.

Responding to the tragic news of Andrea’s body being recovered close to the family home where she was kidnapped on Wednesday night while standing in the family driveway, Shay Marie, 23 on social media claimed being raped by Tanner Lynn Horner when she was just 16 and ‘blackout drunk.’

Marie who has made the contention claim repeatedly, in 2019 posted on the suspect’s Facebook page, ‘friendly reminder that Tanner Horner is a rapist💕.’ In the comment thread, another woman said he drove for Uber.

The woman who wrote the post added in another, ‘Tanner Lynn Horner, the man who raped me at 16, 8 years ago, murdered Athena Strand, a 7 year old girl. I hope the family gets the justice they deserve. I hope he rots. And I hope that everyone who didn’t believe me, when I’ve talked about this for EIGHT F****** YEARS, does now. F*** ALL of you.’

It remained unclear if Marie ever went to the authorities with her allegations.

‘He kept touching me. I pushed his hand off multiple times.’

In 2018, Shay Marie posted a series of screenshots showing text conversations that she had a with friends and with Horner’s then-girlfriend.

Marie writes: ‘On a Friday night, [Horner] got me drunk with the intention of having sex with me. I was nearly blackout drunk when he decided to rape me. I couldn’t physically fight him. My body wouldn’t move.’

‘The next day, I was still out of it… It was just Tanner and I. I had almost no recollection of the night before at this point. We did acid. We were fine until the come down. I was laying down and had my back to him,’ she wrote.

The victim continued: ‘He kept touching me. I pushed his hand off multiple times. Started having bad anxiety. I was frozen. I cried. He was stroking my legs and side, talking about my most recent ex at the time. He wouldn’t stop.’

Marie went on: ‘He wouldn’t give me his address so I could leave. He wouldn’t leave the room so I could change. He kept demanding I talked to him, asking what he did wrong. He acted innocent. He began cutting himself behind me. I got a hold of my friend. I had to run and hide in the bathroom. Her and and her mom came and got me. By the time it was at this point, it was about 8 am on Sunday morning. I haven’t spoken to him since.’

In a subsequent post, Marie wrote about the circumstances of the attack saying that at the time she ‘had just gotten my heart broken by my first love. I was reckless and would hang out with anyone and everyone, and being the girl that hung out at band practice was legit so cool to 16-year-old me.’

In another post from just last September, the woman said: ‘I am 23. The man who assaulted when I was 16 was 23. We were “friends,” he tried convincing me to date him and I declined. We stayed “friends” until he could get me inebriated enough to take advantage of me – a 16-year-old child.’

‘Im sexy and i know it’

She also said: ‘I could never in a million years imagine being friends with a 16-year-old now, let alone trying to date/sleep with a 16-year-old. I will never understand it.’

Posts on the suspect’s Instagram page show that he was an aspiring musician and was in a band named Commit and Conquer.

‘Im sexy and i know it ’ Horner wrote with one selfie he posted to Instagram using the name @cnc_twitch.

In one social media post, Horner shared the lyrics to a song, writing, ‘Sometimes I hear her cries. Silence is the dirtiest trick in life. If im so empty then why do I feel alive. Lets go back for the last time. When you breathe you lie. Pretty thing keep your mouth closed and those legs tangled close.’

Tanner Horner was charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping and is being held on $1.5million bond.

Horner is the only suspect authorities believe is responsible in the case, Akin said. He did not have any relation or connection to the family.

Was Andrea sexually assaulted?

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Andrea was dropped off at home from school at her home in Paradise at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

At some point afterwards, the youngster was outside her home after an argument with her step-mother. At the same time, Horner was delivering a FedEx package to her house.

When Athena didn’t come back inside and could not be found in her bedroom, her step-mom reported her missing to police around 6.40pm.

Police believe the girl was likely abducted from her driveway, just 200 yards away from the safety of her home.

Authorities were only able to connect the dots between Athena’s disappearance and Horner’s delivery route following a tip off, with the FBI, Texas Rangers and Wise County Sheriff’s Offices working in tandem to bring the case to a speedy yet tragic end, although two false leads sent police looking in the wrong places for the girl.

The youngster’s body was eventually found 10 miles away from her home.

The manner and cause of her death was not revealed.

Officials declined to say whether Athena was sexually assaulted and that observation may come out during a scheduled autopsy of the child’s body.

The County Sheriff paid tribute to locals that had assisted with the investigation which saw hundreds of volunteers coming out to help with a massive search.

Wise County Authorities acted in a tip which led to this search of a Fed Ex Truck driven by 31yo Tanner Lynn Horner now charged in abduction & murder of 7yo Athena Strand who went missing 2 days ago. (Video: Bobby Dean) @wfaa @HowertonNews @adealbaWFAA @WFAAJayWallis pic.twitter.com/IZD17NYcLA — Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) December 3, 2022

Community devastated

‘This community does not like losing our children and we could see it because of all the people who came out and helped us throughout this ordeal,’ Sheriff Lane Akin said during a somber Friday night press conference.

‘It’s one of the toughest investigations that I’ve been involved in because it’s a child, and anytime there’s a child dies, it hits you in your heart. You compare that child to your own children when they were at that age’, he added.

Asked about the family’s reaction to the girl’s death: ‘They’re devastated,’ Akin said.

‘They’re angry because of what happened — a precious child taken from their lives.’

FedEx released a statement on Friday night expressing their condolences to the family: ‘Words cannot describe our shock at the reports surrounding this tragic event. First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time.’