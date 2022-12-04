Rachelle Louise Terry, Murray County school administrator in Georgia charged with sex crimes after having sex with student and plying students with booze at a Halloween party.

A Georgia school administrator has been accused of sex crimes after she allegedly raped a student and gave others alcohol during a Halloween party.

Upon her arrest, Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, of Chatsworth, was charged with child molestation and statutory rape. The educator was also charged with ten counts of giving alcohol to minors, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

Terry presides as the director of Enrollment, Data Collections, and Federal Programs for the Murray County school system in Georgia. The educator is paid around $110,000 a year and has held her post for around 22 years. She turned herself in and was taken into custody on Wednesday November 23.

Since then she has since been held in the Murray County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The age of consent in Georgia is 16 – any child below that age cannot consent. The age of the students involved in her case are not known.

Abuse of position, power and authority

An investigation began on November 9 when Sheriff Jimmy Davenport received a report of minors being provided alcohol at a Halloween party, The Dalton Daily Citizen reported.

Davenport told the local newspaper he was contacted by Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge about the party after a parent made a complaint.

Terry turned herself in for five counts of purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

To avoid any potential conflicts of interest the case was handed over to the Conasauga District Attorney’s Office, Davenport told the Daily Citizen.

She ‘was placed on administrative leave with pay, upon return from the Thanksgiving break, and prior to her Wednesday night arrest,’ said Derichia Lynch, communications coordinator for Murray County Schools.

‘Because she is under contract, her leave must be with pay until a hearing can be conducted,’ she added.

Conasauga DA Bert Poston confirmed his office handled the investigation of the party.

‘Sheriff Davenport asked me to take the lead on that so my investigator in Murray County conducted that investigation and took those charges,’ he said.

‘The GBI will not come in to investigate misdemeanor charges under those circumstances, so we agreed to take a look at it after the initial complaint came in.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the educator abusing her position of authority, trust and power to subjugate her male victim.