Ana Leigh D’Ettorre, Lakota Schools teaching assistant, 24, in Butler County, Ohio charged with having sex 14yr old student in car along with sending nude mail.

A former teaching assistant in Butler County, Ohio has been accused of having sex with a 14 year old student in her car after the boy sneaking out of his father’s house in the middle of night to physically engage with the the educator according to charging documents.

Ana Leigh D’Ettorre, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky is said to have been involved with the teen student at Lakota Local Schools, in Liberty Township, between May 21 and August 30 of this year, with the victim aged between of 13 and 16.

The Butler County teacher was indicted on November 23 with 11 counts of disseminating information detrimental to children and one count of engaging in unlawful sexual behavior with a minor, both of which are first-degree felonies.

According to court documents obtained by Fox 19, the teaching assistant who appeared in court earlier this week is accused of having sent the victim nude mail. D’Ettorre at the time was a college student working as a teaching assistant at Liberty Junior School during the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year.

Her last day at Lakota was May 4, 2022. said Betsy Fuller, district spokeswoman. She was a student a Liberty University at the time. The district receive no complaints about D’Ettorre during her time at Liberty Junior, WCPO reported.

Victim snuck out in the middle of the night to be picked up by teacher

During questioning the victim admitted to sneaking out of his father’s house in the middle of night to meet with the teacher, with the teacher driving the boy to a nearby park, whereby they physically engaged.

Police identified D’Ettorre after the student’s father showed them a text from a number traced back to her regarding the alleged sexual relationship.

Told prosecutors, ‘We know it was somewhere within the city limits of Monroe, but we were never able to pinpoint where – sounded like it was during travel in a car.”

A spokesperson for the Lakota Local Schools told The Sun they were notified of an investigation involving D’Ettorre at the start of the current school year and fully cooperated with law enforcement.

‘We are incredibly disappointed that such serious charges have been brought upon a student teacher who spent time with our students,’ the spokesperson said.

‘After the start of the current school year, we were notified that an investigation involving Ms. D’Ettorre was taking place and fully cooperated with law enforcement. Ms. D’Ettorre was a student teacher in one of our schools whose last day at Lakota was May 4, 2022.’

‘The alleged incident took place later that month. It is imperative that our students feel safe in our schools, which is why we ask them, or their parents, to immediately report any concerns directly to an administrator.’

The female educator has a pre-trial hearing set for January 10 of the following year.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and position of power and subjugating her male victim.