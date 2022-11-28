Samantha Peer Lake Havasu teacher banned from OnlyFans

Samantha Peer former Lake Havasu teacher fired from the school banned from OnlyFans for breaching the platform’s terms for making explicit content in public space.

A Lake Havasu, Arizona middle school science teacher who was fired after her students stumbled across explicit OnlyFans videos has been blocked from the subscription based platform after the educator breached the platform’s rules about making explicit content in open public spaces.

Samantha Peer, the former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher, made graphic videos using the alias ‘Khloe Karter,‘ with the educator resigning on November 14 after the school district became aware of her OnlyFans account.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department said it investigated an anonymous tip about a Thunderbolt teacher engaging in adult content, with some of the images depicted, including a classroom-type setting.

Police said in a statement the images were ‘presumably on Thunderbolt School Property,’ and they were investigating whether any laws were broken.

A previous report told of the eighth-grade science teacher, being terminated Oct. 31. Her husband Dillon Peer, a fourth-grade teacher, thought to have participated in the adult content filmed at the school was let go four days later.

Breach of terms and services

Read an email shared with parents by Thunderbolt Middle School at the time: ‘The images depicted did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD.’

Alea Bilski, a parent of an eighth-grader, says she discovered Samantha Peers link to her OnlyFans account on social media channels under her real name. She also claims the school only alerted parents after she posted about her discovery on Facebook. By then students had already been sharing ‘discovered’ images of the educator on social media AZ Central reported.

A day before her resignation, Peer posted on TikTok that her old TikTok account was banned. She also turned to Twitter to advise her followers that the platform she posted videos to was blocking her from posting any more videos.

‘So, it seems OnlyFans deactivated both accounts (refunded all customers/subscribers) and is blocking me from making accounts,’ Peer, aka Khloe Karter said.

While OnlyFans declined media overtures for comment on specific accounts, the platform suggested looking at its policy that prohibits sexual content being produced in a public place, FOX News reported.

The policy prohibits users from uploading, posting, displaying, or publishing content on the platform that features sexual activities and was recorded or broadcasted from a public place.

Anyone breaching the acceptable use policy can be banned from the OnlyFans platform.

‘this isn’t who I am..’

Peer did not respond to media inquiries regarding the ban this week.

When Peer’s story went public, she released a statement admitting to creating content to make extra money on the side to pay for necessities that her salary and her husband’s could not pay.

When she created her account, she said, she chose an anonymous alias and blocked the entire state of Arizona from accessing her account.

Peer followed up with another statement, three days later.

‘The biggest concern that I read was a lack of remorse, and I know this was a very big mistake,’ she said. ‘I’ve never defended myself saying that it was an okay thing to do. Looking back at it, I would never do that again. But I am a person and I do make mistakes, too.

‘Although this was a very big mistake, this isn’t who I am and it doesn’t define who I will be in the future,’ Peer added.