: About author bio at bottom of article.

Greer County OK teacher’s aide has sex with student 2 weeks after...

Ashley Waffle, Greer County Oklahoma teacher’s aide arrested having sex with student 2 weeks after starting job at Granite Public Schools. Messaged victim via Snapchat.

A 22-year-old Oklahoma teacher’s aide has been accused of having sex with a student after, just two weeks after started her employment at the school according to reports.

Ashley Waffle, a temporary teacher’s aide with Granite Public Schools, began working at the school on Oct. 10, and started messaging with a 16-year-old on Oct. 25 on Snapchat.

The educator is alleged shortly after to having a physical relationship with the teen boy, KSWO reported.

The outlet said that school officials alerted police to rumored liaisons between the student and Waffle that were spreading around the small town of less than 2,000.

According to court documents, Waffle had relations with the teen twice at her apartment sometime before Nov. 9, KSWO reported.

Abuse of position of power, trust & authority

Waffle was fired on Nov. 10, and now faces two second-degree rape charges that could land her in prison for up to 15 years.

The female teacher is currently being held at the Greer County jail, according to the outlet.

District superintendent Missy Berry told parents in a letter this week that they were cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation continues.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator betraying her position of trust, authority and power and subjugating her teen male victim.