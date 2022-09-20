NY1 weatherman fired after nude photos (from adult cam site) sent to...

A weatherman for Spectrum News NY1 has been fired after claiming someone on an adult webcam site took nude photos of him and sent them to his boss, according to a new lawsuit filed by the ousted meteorologist.

Former NY1 meteorologist Erick Adame, in a statement on Instagram posted shortly after he filed the court papers Monday, announced his termination and revealed that he was getting professional help over what he described as his ‘compulsive behavior.’

‘Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult webcam website,’ Adame confessed in the post.

‘It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private,’ he wrote. ‘Nevertheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated.’

When one’s public profile clashes with their private compulsive behavior

In his missive, the fired weather reporter stated that he sought to ‘share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.’

Of note, Adame on his Instagram handle, described himself as a Broadway lover and wine and beer enthusiast.

According to Adame’s legal petition filed at a Manhattan Supreme Court, the ousted weatherman claims a man taking naked photos of him without his permission on the video chat website, identified as Unit 4 Media LTD.

The person then sent the pictures to his mother and NY1 ‘with intent of harassing, annoying, or alarming [Adame] and tortiously interfering with [Adame’s] employment relationship,’ the court documents stated.

Adame is seeking a court order to force the site to reveal the identity of the person – whose usernames include Sonal Prehonn, Tommysize29, Funtimes99, and Landonboy227 — noting he intends to sue them but needs their real identity to do so.

In his Instagram statement, Adame apologized to his employer, his co-workers, his audience and friends and family, ‘for any embarrassment or humiliation I have caused you.’

‘I had the job of my dreams and I lost it due to my own lapse in judgment,’ Adame wrote.

Judge to decide on filed petition

He assured everyone he’s ‘getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don’t affect those I care deeply about, as well as my career, as I move forward in my life.’

Adame added that he doesn’t apologize for being gay or sex-positive and pleaded with potential future employers to give him a second chance rather than defining him on the ‘salacious video’ that’s only a couple of minutes long.

‘I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men,’ Adame wrote, adding the videos were ‘100% consensual’ on both sides and that he wasn’t paid for them.

He said he’s learned a lesson and assured future employers he ‘will be an exemplary employee and the most informed and enthusiastic meteorologist you have ever seen.’

Unit 4 Media’s lawyer Lawrence Walters in a statement told the nypost: ‘Our client’s policy is to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas and to provide relevant user data when legally required.’

Walters noted: ‘Capturing and disseminating user content without consent violates our client’s Terms of Service and forum Rules which may result in a suspension or banning of the offending accounts.’

A spokesperson for NY1’s parent company, Charter Communications, has to date declined to respond to media overture for comment.

Adame has been a meteorologist for Spectrum News since 2007.

A judge is scheduled to rule on Adame’s petition at a later date.