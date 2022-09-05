Cleotha Abston arrested in Eliza Fletcher missing jogger case. Memphis kidnapper has prior kidnap arrest history along with sexual pervert history.

An individual arrested in the case of missing Memphis heiress, Eliza Fletcher is reported to have an ongoing history of sexual perversion along with a previous conviction for kidnapping.

Eliza ‘Liza’ Fletcher, 34, was forced into a black SUV in a ‘violent’ manner — in the morning hours of Friday morning, circa 4.20am, as she went for her usual daily run, with street surveillance capturing her alleged abductor waiting by the roadside before pushing his victim against her will into a waiting vehicle.

A smashed cellphone and a water bottle were located along the University of Memphis campus running path. But it was a pair of discarded sandals that helped cops locate Liza Fletcher’s alleged abductor, Cleotha ‘Pookie’ Abston.

In the moments leading up to Fletcher’s abduction, Abston waited for her to run past him according to a police affidavit shared on social media.

Court records show Abston, 38, is a previously convicted kidnapper: He pleaded guilty to especially aggravated kidnapping and robbery in 2001. He was sentenced to 24 years and 11 years in prison, respectively, although it is unclear how long he remained incarcerated and if he served his sentences concurrently.

Victim spent 4 minutes in parked vehicle

Tennessee authorities obtained surveillance footage of the kidnapping, which allegedly showed Abston running ‘aggressively toward the victim, and then force the victim Eliza Fletcher into the passenger’s side of the vehicle,’ documents stated.

‘During the abduction, there appeared to be a struggle,’ according to the affidavit, which cited ‘noticeable damage to the back-passenger taillight area’ of the GMC Terrain.

Police said after Fletcher — who continued to remain missing — was forced into the black SUV, ‘the vehicle then sat in the parking lot with the victim inside for approximately four minutes before it drove off.’

It is unclear what happened during that time.

‘As the abduction was violent with, as captured on video, the suspect waiting for, then rushing towards the victim, then forcing the victim into the car, where she was confined and removed and continues to be missing, it is believed and supported by the facts and physical evidence that she suffered serious injury,’ the affidavit stated.

‘Further, it is probable and apparent from witness statements that these injuries left evidence of blood in the car the defendant cleaned,’ it continued.

Following his arrest, Cleotha Abston, 38, remained held on a $500,000 bond on charges of tampering with evidence and especially aggravated kidnapping of Fletcher.

Sexual pervert who stalked women

A report via the dailymail cited neighbors describing Abston as a ‘creep’ and a ‘weird pervert’ who stalked women, watched them and ‘constantly’ tried to get them to have sex with him for $100.

Abston had long been considered by neighbors to be a ‘disturbing figure’ while staying with his brother — a convicted felon who was also arrested on connected drug charges — at a Memphis housing complex swamped over the weekend by officers who were seen taking away a large dumpster.

The initial break in the case according to the arrest affidavit came when at 6:45 a.m., Good Samaritan Miles Fortas was riding his bike when he found Fletcher’s cellphone and a pair of Champion slide sandals in the area where the mom of two was kidnapped. Fortas, unaware of what had occurred, gave the items to the Fletcher family, who then turned them over to authorities.

‘DNA found on the shoes matched DNA for Cleotha Abston’ that was already in a police database, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said they found footage of Abston wearing Champion slides the day before the alleged kidnapping. They also said his cellphone pinged near the site of the Friday kidnapping.

The car apparently belongs to a local cleaning service that employed Abston.

Previous kidnapping arrest

Officers arrested him after finding him standing in the doorway of his home.

‘He attempted to flee but was taken into custody,’ the police document said.

A witness said she saw Abston ‘cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain with floor cleaner’ just before 8 a.m. Friday and reported to police that ‘he was behaving oddly.’ He was also spotted washing his clothes in a sink.

Police have yet to find Fletcher, and are continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating her. Abston would not tell authorities where she is.

Abston previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping local attorney Kemper Durand around 2 a.m. May 25, 2000, walking up behind him with a gun and forcing him to get into the trunk of a car, local paper the Memphis Flyer reported at the time. Abston was a minor when he kidnapped Durand and brought him to an ATM to withdraw money.

Abston — who dubbed himself a ‘wild child’ on social media — had only been out two years from prison at the time of his arrest this weekend.

Fletcher, an elementary school teacher, is the granddaughter of a hardware company billionaire. She is married with two young boys.