Avery McMillan Indiana University sorority member mystery death after Eric Montgomery Bloomington man plied her with weeds and drugs. Man was arrested for rape.

An Indiana man was charged with sexually assaulting an Indiana University sorority fraternity member before she mysteriously died at his parent’s house earlier this month.

Eric Montgomery, 33, who Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said has a ‘violent and extensive criminal history,’ was arrested without incident on Tuesday and charged with rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to court records.

Avery McMillan, 20, was found unconscious and unresponsive at 10am on August 17 in Montgomery’s bedroom at his parents’ Bloomington area home. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept administered three doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment for opioid overdoses, but she could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

The arrest earlier this week came amid an investigation into McMillan’s death, who had been drinking heavily before being picked up by Montgomery, who then plied her with more alcohol, police said.

Montgomery told police he met McMillan that morning near campus and had sex with her in the parking garage of her apartment building and at his house, according to WXIN.

Suspect preyed on highly intoxicated subject

The rape suspect also said he provided McMillan with weed and alcohol and consumed it with her. A search of his vehicle turned up two half-empty bottles of liquor.

Roommates of the college student told detectives she had ‘got a little more drunk than she intended or wanted to’ at a party the night before. She then became ‘frazzled and aggressive’ and exited the car in the middle of their drive home around 2 a.m.

The young woman was then seen on security footage trying in vain to access her Bloomington apartment without her key for almost two hours.

Much of that time was spent in the building’s parking garage, where McMillan appeared ‘highly intoxicated,’ detectives said.

A 2010 Ford Crown Victoria believed to belong to Montgomery entered the garage around 5 a.m. and stayed there for about nine minutes before leaving. McMillan was not seen in the garage after the car left according to investigators.

At 9:45 a.m., a man called 911 from an off-campus house owned by Montgomery’s parents. McMillian was reportedly found unconscious and unresponsive.

Montgomery was not charged in connection with her death, the cause of which remains unknown pending the results of an autopsy report.

Suspect’s prior criminal history

Records show Montgomery having several prior felony arrests, including a charge of endangering a person while driving intoxicated in 2019, domestic battery in 2018, burglary and credit card fraud in 2012 and dealing a counterfeit substance in 2011.

McMillian was a ‘beloved’ and ‘dedicated’ member of Zeta Tau Alpha who ‘went out of her way to be an involved and present member of the chapter,’ said chapter President Ella Gebke.

She hailed from Valparaiso, Indiana, about 200 miles north of the university, according to her sorority sisters.

A medical examiner is still working to determine McMillan’s exact cause of death.