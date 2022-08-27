Curvy NJ art teacher posting form fitting photos of her outfits along with booty pics on her ToyboxDollz Instagram accounts defends self from detractors, parents demanding that she be fired.

A N.J elementary school art teacher has come under fire from parents who have taken exception to the educator’s choice of tight clothing, along with her posting of ‘booty’ images taken inside the classroom on social media.

The New Jersey teacher — who has not disclosed her full name — has amassed an impressive 887,000 followers on her @ToyboxDollz Instagram account, where she shares photos of her figure-hugging outfits, often taken in her classroom.

In some risque snaps, the buxom brunette can be seen flaunting her ‘voluptuous’ figure up against a whiteboard. In other images, her students are visible inside the classroom, although their faces are not identifiable.

Many have praised the body-confident educator for her fashion prowess, but some parents on social media say she should not be wearing such outfits around minors, with some parents going so far as to demand the school district fire the educator.

‘You’re in a classroom taking Instagram pictures with your a– out,’ one commentator wrote beneath one booty photo. the teacher posted. ‘Showing pictures in the class with your butt in the air is very inappropriate!’

Define appropriate classroom dress etiquette?

‘That just looks crazy and makes you desperate for likes,’ another wrote.

While another wrote: ‘You’re sad, taking booty pics during class?’

Unperturbed, the art teacher defended her choice of clothing, sharing a live, 14-minute video to her @ToyboxDollz account addressing her critics

‘I have seen some men said some crazy, mean stuff, but I teach babies and there are no haters in the classroom thinking of that,’ the educator stated.

‘I’m a really, really good teacher,’ she continued. ‘I had students emailing me during the summer asking me for homework. They love art. I love teaching art. I love working with children to create art.’

Viewers showered praise on the educator, applauding her ‘passion’ for her job and reminding her that ‘haters are gonna hate.’

Others commended the teacher’s fashion sense.

To all the people out there speaking down on my physical appearance, all those who are body shaming me due to my curves and figure 😢 all I ask of you is that you tag me 🤣 all this nonsense going on behind my back is wild — ToyBox Dollz (@ToyBoxDollz) August 25, 2022

‘Can you fire somebody for their looks?’

Wrote one user, ‘With everything going on in the world today, people are worried about how a teacher looks and what she wears. Some people need a LIFE!’

A second added, ‘You have always been a great person with a wonderful heart!! Don’t allow any negativity to affect any of the positive things you have going on. Wishing you all the best and many blessings.’

Meanwhile, she has even found a surprising supporter in famous rapper Fat Joe, who created a video claiming critics are trying to get the educator fired from her job.

‘They’re trying to fire her because she too sexy,’ the rapper — real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena — said in a YouTube video. ‘She too beautiful. She’s too curvaceous.’

‘I say let the woman be great,’ he continued, ‘Can you fire somebody for their looks? Can you fire a teacher that’s ugly? How can you fire a teacher because she bad?’