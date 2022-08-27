Paul Turovsky, Florida newlywed arrested soliciting prostitute on his honeymoon after his newlywed bride fell asleep at their Tampa hotel. Groom got caught up in sting operation.

Probably not the first time…. A Florida man was arrested on his honeymoon after he answered an ad for a sex worker, only to arrive at a hotel and find a detective awaiting him instead according to reports.

Paul Turovsky, 34, left his new bride after she fell asleep in their hotel room in Tampa and went out to meet a prostitute he had connected with online, authorities said according to 987theshark.com.

Unaware to the newlywed man, Hillsborough County sheriffs were conducting a sting operation to clamp down on human trafficking, and or looking to victimize minors.

When the self-employed businessman, arrived at the Hyatt Hotel, he was ‘immediately’ placed in handcuffs. The newlywed groom’s arrest came during a months-long operation cops say snared multiple johns.

Turovsky is believed to have tried to solicit an adult prostitute. Hailing from Fort Myers, Turovsky was in Tampa on his honeymoon after his July 15 wedding.

Meet Paul Turovsky, Florida newlywed, who lost interest in his wife during their honeymoon: https://t.co/KR0nJhvhYS pic.twitter.com/gxwcRigtbE — REED RICHARDS (@MRFANTASTIC4444) August 27, 2022

The ink on the marriage certificate wasn’t even dry

The sting led to a total of eight women and children rescued according to WFLA.

‘The only question here was, as a wedding guest, was it too late to get the gifts that they gave returned back to them,’ said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, adding that Turovsky was one of 176 men arrested in the sting operation.