Kayla Bergom Iowa Tama County Jail worker arrested having sex with inmate multiple times while working as prison guard.

A female employee at an Iowa prison has been accused of having sex with an inmate multiple times over the course of seven months.

Kayla Bergom, 27, upon her arrest last week was charged with three counts of sexual misconduct for engaging in sexual activity with the unidientified inmate, 29, while she worked at the Tama County Jail.

The dalliance occured between September 2020 and April 2021, with the pair purportedly having sex in a utility closet on at least one occasion and in the recreation yard on at least two other times, The Gazette reported.

Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera told The Gazette that Bergom had worked for the jail for three years prior to her resignation and was charged in May.

The female prison guard’s trial is set to take place on August 12. Bergom who has pleaded not guilty, is facing up to six years of jail according to KCRG.

Facility holds up to 30 inmates serving short sentences

It’s unclear whether the inmate is still behind bars, but The Gazette reported that Bergom had sex with him several times while he was an inmate between September 2020 and April 2021.

‘Federal law makes it illegal for prison guards to have sex with incarcerated people. This is because incarcerated people cannot legally give consent,’ according to non-profit think tank Interrogating Justice.

‘If a prison guard has sex with an incarcerated person, the guard can face up to 15 years in prison,’ it added.

The investigation was handled by the Iowa Divsion of Criminal Investigation after a county employee had filed a complaint. It was then concluded in March.

Tama County Jail is a small facility that can only hold up to 30 inmates serving short sentences for up to a year, according to Templeton1.org.

Interactions between staff and inmates are believed to be direct, and the prison has medical, laundry, and kitchen services included inside of it.