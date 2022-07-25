: About author bio at bottom of article.

Arizona woman, 25, accused of having sex with 2 teen boys

Makaila Yablonski, Yuma, Arizona woman accused of having sex with 2 teen boys. Arrested woman’s family now receiving death threats.

An Arizona woman has been accused of sexually abusing two teen boys after having intimate relations with her young adult victims.

Makaila Yablonski, 25, upon her arrest last week was charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Yablonski was arrested just before 2 p.m. on Monday and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on the charges.

The investigation began as an assault, which led authorities to discover a sexual offense, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators identified two male 17-year-olds as victims in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the alleged incident happened in the 3500 block of East County 17 1/2 Street in Yuma, Arizona.

Defendant family target of death threats

Police say one of the alleged abuses started in February and happened through July of this year.

It remained unclear how the woman came to meet her victims.

Yablonski described as a caretaker of six horses made her initial court appearance on Thursday where a judge reduced her bond amount from $50,000 to $25,000, KYMA reported.

‘I’m sure she understands the gravity of the situation and will comply with the conditions of the release,’ Judge Juan M. Guerrero said.

Of note, one of the victims was in court along with his mother who made a statement.

‘My son and Makaila have been friends and as far as I knew, that’s all I thought it was,’ said the victim’s mother according to KYMA.

Yablonski’s parents were also present at court, with the defendant’s mother saying, ‘She is innocent until proven guilty,’ along with shared that their family is now receiving death threats.

The woman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Yuma is located at the southwestern tip of Arizona, near the border with Mexico.