Dallas Love Field airport shooting: female gunman, 37, shot and arrested after being dropped at airport, changing in a restroom and then firing before being confronted by cops.

A lone female gunman has been arrested after pulling out a gun inside Dallas Love Field Airport late Monday morning and shooting into the ceiling. The woman was confronted and shot by responding cops. No other injuries were reported.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia during a press conference said the woman was dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. and that once inside she went into a restroom and changed clothes.

Garcia said the woman, who he identified as a 27 year old individual, exited the restroom wearing a hoody, before taking out a gun and begin firing several shots. Most of the shots, Garcia said, appeared to be directed toward the ceiling, the official said according to NBCDFW.

Officers inside the airport confronted the woman and shot her in her lower extremities. The woman was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition. No further information about her or the motivation behind the shooting is known. Police declined to publicly identify the woman or what motivated her.

Cell phone video shared on social media (see directly below) showed travelers on the ground, behind chairs at the gates and sheltering in place as gunshots rang out.

Chief Eddie Garcia describes the shooting at the Dallas Love Field Airport. pic.twitter.com/tQSXEpcINm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 25, 2022

@DallasLoveField what just happened? A group of people were running and yelling “run” and we all immediately took cover. Nothing has been communicated to us. Everything seems to be calm now. It was most certainly a scary experience for all. @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/zU7QLhFV4C — Johnny Mojica (@johnnyamojica) July 25, 2022

The investigation is ongoing. Agents with the Dallas FBI’s field office were seen at the airport along with Dallas Police.