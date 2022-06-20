Jilted lover kills ex girlfriend, new boyfriend, then self south of Phoenix

A man previously involved with a Phoenix area woman reportedly shot dead his former girlfriend, along with her new boyfriend and then himself late Sunday. Responding officers said the shooting took place near 21st Avenue and Hadlee st just before midnight.

Police showed up and found a man who had been shot to death in front of an apartment. Witnesses told police that they had seen a man forcing a woman inside an apartment when witnesses heard gunshots. Investigators say that the man, who is believed to be from Tucson, had gotten into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Once officers were able to safely enter inside the apartment, they found the woman shot to death as well as the suspect who is believed to have killed himself in an apparent double murder suicide.

To date, Arizona police haven’t identified any of the victims AZFamily reported.

It remained unclear how recent the suspect killer had been involved with the woman and whether the man had previously abused his former girlfriend.

An investigation is underway as homicide detectives work to learn more about what happened.