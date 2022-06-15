Peter McGuire Chino Hills California man kidnaps 22 yr old woman, rapes & tortures her for months before she finally escapes. Victim moved in man’s home earlier this year before he forbid her from leaving.

A California man allegedly held a woman captive for five months at his home — where he subjected her to ongoing torture, sexual assault along with cutting her tongue, putting out an eye and disfiguring her face, authorities said. Notice of the crimes follows the woman escaping her abductor and found shortly after at a nearby park, ‘screaming for help.’

Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, upon his arrest last week now faces a bevy of charges, from rape and kidnapping to sodomy, torture and false imprisonment, disfigurement, for his alleged brutal treatment of the 22-year old woman, whom he started abusing after she moved into his Chino HIlls, Calif., home.

‘Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults,’ San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Mara Rodriguez told ABC7.

Neighbors told of ‘having no clue’ of what was allegedly going on at the man’s apartment, with one neighbor saying the long time resident kept a very low profile.

‘I’ve lived here 24 years. I’ve seen him only once or twice and it’s always in the evening,’ Jerry Napoli said according to NBC LosAngeles.

Held against her will and subjected to ongoing abuse after moving in earlier this year

According to the criminal complaint, Peter McGuire ‘Did unlawfully and maliciously deprive Jane/John Doe of a member of the body and did disable, disfigure and render it useless and did cut and disable the tongue, and put out an eye and slit the nose, ear and lip of said person.’

The woman was somehow able to flee the home and arrive at Alterra Park, some 15 minutes away from the man’s home where she appealed for help around 7:20 p.m. June 9.

The victim told responding officers she had been held against her will since the beginning of the year where she was raped, tortured and subjected to physical disfigurement – injuries on her persons were consistent with the woman’s allegations.

During interviews, the woman said she knew the man before moving in with him. It remained unclear in what capacity the victim knew the man and how she came to be invited to live at the man’s residence.

The 22 year old was taken to a local hospital, where she is being treated and is in stable condition, San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office officials said.

An arrest warrant was issued for McGuire, but he fled his home and was caught two days later by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division.

McGuire initially barricaded himself at a home in Placentia, Orange County over a course of hours before eventually relenting and surrendering, sheriff’s officials said.

McGuire pleaded not guilty to all the charges and special allegations during an arraignment at San Bernardino court on Monday. He remains in jail under a no bail hold, according to court records. The man is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.