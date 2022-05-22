Man, 48, shot dead on Manhattan subway in broad daylight in unprovoked attack on Q train as a manhunt is launched for the assailant. Latest violent episode along NYC subway.

A man was shot dead onboard a NYC subway train in Lower Manhattan Sunday in a random, unprovoked attack during broad daylight.

The 48-year-old man was on a northbound Q train that was entering the Canal Street station around 11:42 a.m. when the gunman began firing, striking the man in his chest the nypost reported.

Moments prior to firing at the victim, witnesses said the suspect had been observed pacing back and forth on the last car of the northbound Q train when unprovoked he fired at the straphanger.

The gunman — described as a dark-skinned heavyset man with a beard — fled the station by running up to Centre Street according to the NYPD. Terrified subway riders scrambled for safety the nytimes reported.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he died. Police are still searching for the assailant come Sunday night.

Our fourth subway murder of the year, and 18th (!) of the Covid era. Apparently random attack, like almost all of them, which is why people are so unnerved on the subway. https://t.co/HgiafBGKTw — Nicole Gelinas 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@nicolegelinas) May 22, 2022

Soaring NYC crime

The shooter and the victim didn’t know each other, police said. No one else on the train was injured.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. No one else was wounded in the incident, police said. The NYPD said the victim was a NYC resident.

The episode comes just over a month when a gunman fired off gunshots on a Brooklyn subway train in an attack that wounded 10 people as commuters were making their way to work.

The assailant, Frank James, 62, pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges last week.

The weekend episode is the latest in a string of violent episodes occurring in NYC’s subway which has included passengers being pushed onto tracks, while others have been viciously beaten entering the station or while waiting along the platform.

Subway crime is up amid soaring crime in the city and across the nation post pandemic and economic malaise and general nation discontent.

Overall crime in NYC is up 40 percent, slightly down in the last few months. All violent crime is up, except murder and shooting victims, which is down almost 12 and 3.5 percent, respectively.

Shooting incidents spiked 16.2% in March and year to date, with the NYPD recording 332 victims of gun violence – a 14.5% increase compared to the same period in 2021 and an average rate of nearly four shooting victims per day, data show.

Assault is also up almost 20 percent and burglary and robbery have spiked 33 and 42 percent, respectively.