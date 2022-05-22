: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kristine Knizer Irving Middle School science teacher in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested in possession of illicit child images and video on Snapchat account.

A Virginia middle school teacher was arrested after police found illicit child images associated with her Snapchat account.

Kristine Knizer, 28, a general science teacher at Washington Irving Middle School in Springfield upon her arrest last week was charged with two felony counts of possession of illicit child content.

Fairfax County police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone with a Fairfax County IP address was in possession of illicit childrens photos and videos on Tuesday.

An ensuing investigation found that the IP address was connected to Knizer’s home in Springfield. Detectives determined the educator living alone at the residence.

They then found the photos and videos of child sexual abuse on her social media FOX5DC reported.

Investigators seek potential victims

Police say none of the victims appear to be her students at Irving Middle School nor from her previous employment at Key Middle School in Franconia.

Knizer has now been released from an Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

In a letter to parents following Knizer’s arrest, WTOP reports, school officials said they were made aware of the charges against her – with the female educator since placed on leave.

‘While investigators have not identified any offenses related to [Fairfax County Public Schools] students, FCPS is cooperating with police as they investigate this serious matter,’ the letter read.

School officials also noted that counselors and social workers will be made available to students and their families.

It remained unclear how the female educator accessed the images and any direct involvement with the abuse of the victims portrayed.

Anyone with information regarding other cases involving Knizner is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.