Enreeka Nalasco Nautilus Middle School ex Miami Beach substitute teacher provided drugs to teen girls in exchange for sexual favors. Reached out to victims via social media.

What was he thinking? A former substitute teacher has been accused of providing drugs and vape pens to female students at Nautilus Middle School in Miami Beach in exchange for cash or sexual favors.

Enreeka Nalasco, 32, was a former substitute teacher at Miami Beach Senior High School, but was fired after an internal investigation in 2018 revealed that he had used social media to inappropriately contact students.

Authorities said they were first alerted about the latest accusations against Nalasco in March of this year, in which he used social media to make friends with students before luring them in WPLG reported.

According to an arrest report, several students told police that Nalasco, known to them as ‘Swaggy,’ befriended them on Snapchat and began selling them vape pens, marijuana, marijuana cards and nicotine.

The students told Miami-Dade Schools Police that Nalasco would accept sexual favors or cash for payment. Police say the man would go so far as to be willing to drive to them to deliver the items, including at neighborhood parks and the young girls’ homes NBCMiami reported.

Pending sexual battery case

Although some of the girls refused Nalasco’s advances, Nalasco sexually battered at least one 12-year-old student, received nude photos from a student and sent another student a video of himself pleasuring himself, authorities said.

The sexual battery case allegedly occurred in Miami Shores and is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 11 to 14 years old.

The educator’s arrest shocked parents WPLG reported.

Reflected one concerned parent, Irena Ivko: ‘What type of mental disease do you have to have to do that to the teenage kids who are just on the path of learning?’

Nalasco was taken into custody Friday on charges of human trafficking, using a computer to travel to meet a minor, unlawful use of a communications device, prohibited computer services involving a child, contributing to the delinquency of a child, providing nicotine to someone under 21 and selling nicotine to minors.

The former educator is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.