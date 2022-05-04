: About author bio at bottom of article.

Casey Scott Cape Coral Florida art teacher fired for discussing pansexual status with middle school students banned from school curriculum.

At what age should students learn about sexuality and their sexual identity derivations?

A Florida art teacher says she was fired for discussing her pansexual status with middle school students, including drawing pictures representing their own sexual orientations.

Cape Coral art instructor Casey Scott said her students were curious about her sexual orientation, with the educator explaining to them that she was pansexual during a lesson in March, NBC2 reported.

‘A discussion happened in class and because of that, now I’m fired,’ Scott told the outlet.

Pansexual refers to someone who is attracted to all categories of people regardless of their sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

Should topics of sexual identity be a topic of discussion amongst middle school students?

Scott, who is married to a man, said the kids at Trafalgar Middle School then created flags representing their own sexuality and gender identities ranging from transgender and non-binary to gay.

Which is to wonder can a child between the ages of 10 and 13 be qualified to discuss sexuality and what advantage does an educator seek to curry by engaging young impressionable children on sensitive topics?

The first-year teacher said she then posted their creations to her classroom door before administrators demanded she take them down.

‘They said it would be in the best interest if I got rid of them now,’ she told NBC.

Scott said she crumpled up the pictures and put them in the trash.

Lee School District officials said some students understood her explanation of her sexuality while others were left confused.

The subject matter angered some parents and students who wrote to administrators to voice their displeasure, officials said.

Florida’s ‘Parent’s Rights Bill’

Scott, who was working on a probationary basis and not part of the teachers union, was eventually told not to return to campus and that her contract was being terminated.

District officials attributed her dismissal to her not following the curriculum.

The firing came just days before Gov. Ron DeSantis banned instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation for kids in kindergarten through the fourth grade.

Backers of the ‘Parent’s Rights Bill’ argue that sexual subject matter is inappropriate for young children and that the law shields them and their parents.

Critics dubbed the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and assert that it fosters hostility to the LGBTQ community.