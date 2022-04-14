Joseph Gatt Games of Thrones actor denies sexual explicit communication with minor in Instagram post as the LAPD now fear other victims.

Games of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt is alleged to have had inappropriate communication with a minor, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

Known best for his role as Thenn Warg in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Gatt, 50, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. on April 6 after officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a warrant at his home, LAPD said in a news release Tuesday.

Police served the warrant after receiving a tip that the British actor ‘had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines,’ the release added. He was arrested on a felony warrant for contact with a minor for sexual offense.

The actor was released on the same day of his arrest after posting a $5,000 bail, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center.

It’s not clear how many minors Gatt is accused of talking to, but the LAPD’s Juvenile Division is seeking any other victims … following his arrest TMZ reported.

Actor vehemently denies allegations

Gatt denied the allegations against him in a statement shared on Instagram Wednesday.

‘I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me,’ he wrote. ‘They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release.’

Gatt stated that he is ‘fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this.’

‘I look forward to clearing my good name,’ he continued.

Gatt concluded, ‘Thank you to all of my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.’

Gatt played Thenn Warg on the popular HBO fantasy series, a member of the Thenn, a tribe of Free Folk known for their practices of ritual self-scarification and cannibalism.

His character appeared in three episodes of the George R. R. Martin series in 2014.

Accomplished actor

In addition to Game of Thrones, Gatt has starred in major blockbuster films including the live-action Disney remake Dumbo, Stark Trek Into Darkness and Thor according to IMDB.

Gatt – who was diagnosed with alopecia universalis at the age of 12 – is said to reside in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Mercy Malick.

The thespian has been in a relationship with Malick since 2009.

He started his acting career with an appearance on British police drama The Bill in 1999.

In its release, the LAPD asked the public to report ‘any suspected inappropriate contact with a minor or knowledge of child sexual abuse material on the Internet.’

Those with any information on Gatt’s case are urged to contact Detective Denos Amarantos at 562-624-4027 during business hours and 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) after hours and on weekends.