Eldorado High School teacher sexually assaulted, strangled over bad grades by teen student, Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia.

A Las Vegas teenager is alleged to have sexually assaulted, beat and choked his teacher after going to talk to her about his grades according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, 16, was taken into custody Friday where he was charged with a slew of charges, including; attempted murder, sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Police said the teen had gone to the teacher’s classroom at Eldorado High School on Thursday and became violent.

‘At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness,’ police said.

Garcia who is now being charged as an adult then fled, according to cops.

CCEA President Marie Neisess says the teacher involved in the horrific incident at Eldorado High School yesterday is still in the hospital. The 16-year-old student was arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault and first degree kidnapping and robbery. pic.twitter.com/h9XZCQVWaR — Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyNews3LV) April 9, 2022

Isolated incident?

The injured teacher was discovered inside the classroom by a janitor and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Garcia was arrested a mile away from the school and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he remains held on a $500,000 bail ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

The teen was ordered to have no contact with his teacher.

In an email message to school faculty and parents, Principal Christina Brockett thanked the school staff ‘who helped respond to the terrible situation and helped a colleague in need.’

‘We are doing everything possible to support our students, staff, and community,’ she said.

Brockett called the assault ‘an isolated incident.’

‘Eldorado is an amazing school with students and staff who are here to support each other,’ the educator said according to KTNV. ‘While it will take time, we will work through this and emerge a stronger Sundevil family.’

Of note, the teen’s arrest follows claims of increased violence and the discovery of weapons across the Clark County School District and calls for increased security.