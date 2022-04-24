Dulce Ortiz Houston DUI driver tries to bribe deputy with sexual favors

: About author bio at bottom of article.

Dulce Ortiz Houston Texas woman arrested trying to bribe deputy with sexual favors but not before male tries to take blame for DUI driving.

A Texas woman has been accused of attempting to bribe a deputy with sexual favors after she being arrested for drunkenly crashing her car.

Dulce Ortiz, 21, crashed her car in the 5900 block of James C Leo Drive, in Houston, on Wednesday.

Witnesses said they saw the female driver hit the curb before plowing into a flowed bed and hitting a nearby sign before fleeing the scene on foot.

A witness reported seeing a man come to the scene a few minutes later and attempting to take responsibility for the crime before Ortiz returned to the scene.

‘[She] displayed several signs of intoxication,’ Harris County Constable Precinct 4 wrote in a statement.

She was arrested and charged with failure to stop and give information.

Ortiz was charged with bribery after offering sexual favors and cash to the deputy in exchange of being let go as he drove her to Harris County Jail, police reported.

The woman was booked into the jail and is awaiting her bond.

It remained unclear the identity of the male who had come to take the blame for Ortiz and his relationship to the female suspect.