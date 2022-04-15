: About author bio at bottom of article.

Water polo teacher has sex with underage male student she was coaching

Amanda Quinonez water polo & swim coach at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in California accused of lewd acts with underage male student.

A California teacher who doubles as a water polo and swim coach has been accused of engaging in lewd acts with an underage male student, including sending the victim explicit photos according to reports.

Amanda Quinonez, 30, an English-Language arts teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt High School, in East Vale, was taken into custody Tuesday.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigators said they were called to the school following allegations Quinonez had ‘committed lewd acts’ with the underage pupil.

During their probe, authorities found Quinonez had allegedly sent the boy ‘explicit photos of a sexual nature.’

It remained unclear if the victim was a member of the water polo or swim team or any other class that the female educator taught. Authorities have not released the alleged victim’s age according to FOX11 Los Angeles.

Abuse of position of power, trust and authority

Principal Dr. Greg Anderson sent a letter home to parents earlier this week saying they had notified authorities as soon as they became aware of the possible ‘inappropriate relationship,’ the LA Times reported.

He did not disclose how the school was notified of the allegations.

Anderson added that the school district has a ‘zero-tolerance for any behavior that endangers our students.’

It wasn’t immediately clear if Quinonez, who was released from custody Wednesday on a $50,000 bond, had been placed on leave pursuant to her arrest.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation is ongoing.

Quinonez has worked at the school since 2016 as a language arts teacher. She also coached the boys’ and girls’ water polo teams.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator allegedly abusing her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victim.