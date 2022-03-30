Jason Anderson Riverside ambulance worker accused of sexually assaulting teen girl en route to hospital. Authorities believe there may be more victims.

A California ambulance worker has been accused of groping and soliciting sex from a teenage girl as she was being transported to a hospital last week.

Jason Dean Anderson, 22, was on-duty in the back of an American Medical Response ambulance on Friday when he ‘sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from the teenage patient,’ according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Anderson, of Wildomar, Calif., upon his arrest was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center for felony sexual battery and felony sexual penetration by force of a 14 to 17-year old victim.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Tiburzio alleged that during the ride, Anderson assaulted the girl, seeking sex acts from her inside the vehicle. The ambulance worker was arrested later that day after the alleged teen victim complaining to authorities.

Anderson was released from jail the next day on $75,000 bail. Authorities believe there may be additional victims that have not come forward and are encouraged to contact investigator Wesley Martinelli at (951) 696-3006.

Internal investigation opened

In a statement to KTLA, American Medical Response officials said an internal investigation was being conducted and the incident was reported to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department for further review.

‘The employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the course of our internal investigation and has not worked since the day the alleged incident took place,’ American Medical Response officials said.

If found guilty Anderson faces a maximum of 14 years jail and mandatory registration as a sex offender.

Anderson is expected to appear in court on June 21.