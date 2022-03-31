Florida mom vanishes after custody exchange: Is her ex involved?

Cassie Carli Navarre Beach, Florida mom goes missing on evening of child exchange with toddler’s father. Police do not suspect foul play while dad, Marcus Spenevelo is caught out on a lie.

Florida authorities continue to search for a 37 year old mother who went missing after going to pick her toddler daughter up from a custody exchange with the child’s father.

Cassie Catherine Carli, 37, was last seen at Navarre Beach in Santa Rosa County on Sunday evening, the local sheriff’s office said.

Carli and her 4-year-old daughter’s father were expected to meet to exchange custody around 7 p.m. Sunday near Juana’s Grill at Navarre Beach, WEAR-TV reported.

Cassie’s daughter, Saylor, was found safe with her dad, with authorities recovering the missing mother’s car Tuesday morning.

Carli’s father told of receiving a text message around 10 p.m. from the mom’s phone, saying that she was having issues with her phone and her car. It was the last anyone has heard from her.

Foul play?

Her sister, Raeann Carli, told NBC that she had been living with her father in Navarre and had just started a new job as a server.

Carli’s father fell asleep and realized that she had not returned home later that night.

Carli’s friend, Sam Graves, told WEAR that her daughter’s father claimed to have dropped Carli at Graves house, which was reportedly not true. The father was identified as Marcus Spenevelo.

Despite some tensions over custody matters, Raeann said, her sister has been in good spirits.

Carli is described as being 5-foot-5 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and blonde shoulder-length hair. She has pierced ears and a mole on her right cheek.

Authorities have said they were able to confirm that Carli’s daughter, Saylor, was safe and accounted for along with having recovered the mom’s vehicle.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, said officials do not suspect foul play at this time and are actively looking for Carli.

The sheriff’s office has said the investigation remains ‘very active.’ They ask anyone with information to call their Major Crimes Unit at 850-983-1190.