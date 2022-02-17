Tasha Haefs Kansas City Missouri mom decapitates 6 year old son, dog, after claiming the devil tried to attack her.

A Kansas City, Missouri woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly decapitated her 6-year-old son after the woman claiming, ‘the devil was trying to attack her.’

Tasha Haefs, 35, on Tuesday night called police, just before midnight, claiming she was being attacked by the devil. Before she could give more information, the woman hung up.

Kansas City Police officers responded to the home and saw what looked like blood on the front steps according to KSHB.

Attending police said they could hear a woman singing inside the house, and when they knocked on the door, the singing got louder. Looking through a window, officers saw what appeared to be a severed head.

The officers forced their way into the home via the back door whereupon they found the body of a decapitated child just beyond the kitchen. The woman was found with blood on her hands and feet. A search through the home led to cops also finding a decapitated dog in the basement.

Two knives and blood stained screwdriver

Noted a criminal complaint: ‘The female suspect had apparent blood on her person and two knives with apparent blood on them were observed in plain view throughout the residence. A blood-stained screwdriver was also recovered from the scene.’

During questioning, Haefs admitted killing her son, saying the devil had tried to attack her.

The mother was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released a statement saying that the story of the child’s death ‘takes our breath away.’

‘It’s difficult to imagine the grief for this boy’s family. For the child’s classmates. His friends. Neighbors. The first responders who went to this crime scene,” she said, adding that this gruesome killing “is a call for something more’ than a criminal prosecution.

‘Our community must heed the call,’ she said. ‘Law enforcement, prosecutors, public health officials, social service providers, all of our many partners must work together to address the violence. Strong collaborations are needed to lean into this difficult challenge, and better protect our community’s most vulnerable population, our kids.’

Haefs remains in police custody on no bond.