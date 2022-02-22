Kelly Elkins St Petersburg Florida attorney strips naked after refused service at bar for being too drunk. Ongoing questions of sobriety.

Just one more drink … or else. A Florida lawyer is alleged to have stripped completely naked at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk.

Kelly Elkins, 49, was booked into the Pinellas County jail on Friday on a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, making it her second time behind bars that week (more on that below…).

She was released just hours later on her own recognizance.

According to an arrest affidavit, Elkins walked into the Lounge Bar in St Petersburg just after 2.15am and was refused service by the bar manager after deeming the the woman too intoxicated.

‘Defendant walked into the restroom and then came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked,’ according to the complaint cited by The Smoking Gun.

‘Please one more drink…’

The manager told Elkins to put her clothes back on and leave, only for the attorney to refuse, prompting the manager to call the sheriff’s office.

The affidavit states that a deputy who responded to the lounge found Elkins nude.

She ‘had to be told several times to get dressed, at which time she only put a zip up hoodie on and did not zip the shirt up,’ the deputy wrote in the complaint.

Elkins also allegedly refused to put her pants back on, saying that ‘she was too tired.’

The attorney refused to say what led up to her stripping naked.

But there’s more.

Just two days earlier, Elkins was arrested on a charge of obtaining food or lodging with intent to defraud.

Earlier arrest days before

According to a complaint filed in that case, Elkins had lunch and multiple alcoholic beverages valued at just over $38 at Nori Thai restaurant in St Petersburg on Wednesday afternoon.

When she received the bill, Elkins did not have money to cover the charges and instead offered her purse as payment.

Elkins was hauled off to the county jail, from which she was released on her own recognizance the following morning.

But there’s more.

According to the dailymail, in 2019, Elkins was charged with driving under the influence, which was later downgraded to reckless driving, after she was found drunk inside her BMW with the engine running.

Anyone notice a running theme…?

Elkins, a graduate of John Marshall Law School, was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2001 and is listed as a member in good standing with no history of disciplinary actions against her.

Elkins’ LinkedIn page indicates that she has operated a private practice for the past six years, and she also is a licensed real estate agent.