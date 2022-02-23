Ginn Academy Cleveland Ohio female teacher suspended after sex video is AirDropped to 200 high school students. Authorities investigate how the video came to be shared.

Ohio school administrators have suspended a Cleveland teacher after an explicit video she appeared in was AirDropped to 200 of her high school students.

The intimate footage — involving the educator and her boyfriend — was stored on the teacher’s cell phone and sent out to students at Ginn Academy on February 7.

A police report was filed on Feb. 15 by the school’s principal WKYC reported.

During questioning, the unidentified teacher said she had heard rumors that the video, had been shared, while telling police she was not the one to share it.

While currently not considered a suspect, the Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit continues to investigate, authorities told Cleveland.com.

Teacher as role model

Nevertheless, Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokesman Thomas Ott said the educator ‘had been removed’ from the school and wouldn’t be working with students pending the outcome of the probe.

A cybersecurity expert believes the educator’s phone may have been hacked.

‘If somebody were to have access to an unattended phone, it’s fairly easy to capture someone’s passcode,’ Alex Hamerstone of TrustedSec Cyber Security told Cleveland News. ‘If someone has bad intentions, the first thing they’ll do when they get access to your phone is look through your pictures, look to see if you have a private folder and see what’s in there.’

The episode has led to parents expressing outrage, saying it made no difference of how the images came to be shared in the first place.

‘As a parent, it’s appalling,’ parent, Ken Trump told FOX 8. ‘It makes you feel like you have a punch in the gut, especially when you’re an authority figure and you’re a role model around children.’

Adding: ‘It doesn’t matter how the video was shared. It shouldn’t have been there and accessible to kids in any form in the first place.’

Cleveland Teachers Union have since issued the following statement:

‘Our collective bargaining agreement with the district provides for a process that protects our members, the district, and students when accusations are made involving members. We will work with our member and the district through this process.’