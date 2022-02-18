6 year old Dallas boy attacked by escaped dog getting off school...

Daneka Black Dallas dog owner arrested after unrestrained dog savagely attacks 6 year old boy getting off school bus. Boy was celebrating his 6th birthday.

He was supposed to be celebrating with friends and family. Instead he was fighting for his life…. A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after being attacked by a dog while getting off a school bus in Far North Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

The boy was getting off the bus about 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road, near Frankford Road and Kelly Boulevard, when a dog got out of a nearby apartment and bit him at a residential complex parking lot, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was stable Thursday evening, police said. The boy made it out of surgery about 1 a.m msn reported.

Police said the dog’s owner, Daneka Black, 31, failed to restrain the animal and was arrested on a felony count of attack by dangerous dog resulting in serious bodily injury.

Dallas Animal Services said that the dog was in its custody and that it had no prior history with the animal KTVT repprted. A Dallas police spokesman said Friday the department had no information on the breed of the dog.

Making the attack particularly egregious was the fact that it happened on the boy’s birthday.

‘The mom is so lovely,’ Council woman Cara Mendelsohn tweeted. ‘She has the weight of the world on her. She doesn’t want press, appreciates the prayers & asked me to give [an] update. Their life is forever changed.’

‘He is a fighter and he is fighting to get better,’ the boy’s mother said according to Mendelsohn.

Come Friday, Black remained in the Dallas County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.