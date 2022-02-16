: About author bio at bottom of article.

A former Louisiana teacher has pleaded guilty to lacing cupcakes with her ex husband’s sperm before feeding the ‘edibles’ to her unsuspecting students.

Cynthia T. Perkins, 36, now faces a potential 41 years jail after taking a ‘last minute’ plea deal on Monday in exchange for testifying against her former husband, Dennis in the man’s upcoming trial. The deal which will see Perkins serving up to 40 years jail came with the stipulation of no parole on the table.

Of note, the spouse was working as a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy at the time of his arrest.

The Lousiana woman initially protested her innocence to 72 charges for various sex crimes according to WBRZ.

Yet this week pleaded guilty to producing illicit children’s images, second-degree rape, and mingling harmful substances.

The charge about harmful substances allegedly refers to an incident in which she used Dennis’ sperm to ‘season’ pastries for Westside Junior High Schools kids.

“These three we thought was representative of what she had done and by agreeing to the facts as we put them out on the record she prepared herself to testify against Dennis Perkins,” Assistant Lousiana Attorney General Barry Milligan said on Monday.

Cynthia and Dennis were arrested in October 2019 and faced 150 felony charges including rape, illicit child images, sexual battery of a child, and video voyeurism, WAFB reported.

Of note, there were also charges relating to a dog.

Cynthia filed for divorce and resigned from her role at the high school after the arrest.

The then educator claimed she was manipulated by her then-husband to commit the sex crimes.

Dennis was fired from the sheriff’s department after the charges were brought.

Cynthia was scheduled to face a trial by jury on Monday and could have faced 72 years in prison prior to taking prosecutor’s plea deal.

Upon taking prosecutor’s deal, 68 of the remaining charges against her were dropped.

She was given 40 years for second-degree rape, and 30 years concurrent for sex crimes involving a juvenile under 13.

The sperm-laced cupcakes incident hit her with a one-year sentence.

She has no possibility of parole after taking the deal the Sun reported.

‘Today, Cynthia Perkins admitted to her crimes and plead guilty in court,’ Attorney General Jeff Landry said.

‘She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial.

‘Conviction is in the best interest of our victims and justice.

‘We look forward to holding Dennis Perkins accountable for his crimes in the very near future,’ he added.

Cynthia’s legal team had been attempting to have her trial moved from Livingston Parish as they argued that the social media hype around the case could not guarantee an impartial trial.

Yet they eventually agreed to a deal which was also sanctioned by the victim’s family.

‘They feel that this serves justice and better protects their children,’ said Assistant Lousiana Attorney General Erica McLellan.

‘She played a role in this and she acknowledged that today, but she was very much taken under the control of Denny Perkins, and he manipulated her and twisted her into doing a lot of things that she was not comfortable doing.’

Disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis is facing 150 charges, many of which are sex crimes.

The couple was originally to appear as co-defendants.

A judge ruled in favor of a severance last June, however.

‘He is the real monster,’ said Cynthia Perkins’ attorney, Paul ‘Woody’ Scott.

‘That’s what she wants to make clear, it’s not about shifting blame, she took responsibility today, I mean, that’s what she did, but, she looks forward to going after the real monster.’

Dennis’ trial is set to begin in May.