Christin Covel former Wichita Kansas math teacher extradited from Tulsa OK to face charges of inappropriate relations with 13 year old student.

A former Wichita teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with a 13-year-old teen was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday.

Christin Covel, 31, was booked on charges of indecent liberties with a child and unlawful sexual relations; teacher with student. The female educator was due to make her first court appearance at a Kansas courtroom, Wednesday afternoon, WIBW reported.

The victim was described as being a 13 year old male student.

The defendant was arrested last Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Tulsa, Oklahoma on a fugitive from justice warrant and a hold for the county that sought her. Up until her charges, she taught math at Edison Preparatory School.

Covel was extradited from Tulsa where she was teaching when the alleged crimes happened. Wichita Public Schools confirmed Covel was a teacher in the district from 2015-2020. She was arrested on a warrant through the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on a case from December that has already been presented and charged, and she was housed in the Tulsa County Jail prior to being brought to Wichita.

Prosecutors decline to release detail of case against teacher

According to The Wichita Eagle, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said the alleged incidents concerned the alleged 13-year-old victim occurred in 2018 and 2019 but were only just reported in December 2021. Police referred additional questions to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office, which is keeping mum and told the paper they would not release any information about the case ‘until and unless the woman appears in court to hear any charges against her.’

The onetime math teacher was reportedly active and well-liked in Kansas, previously serving as a membership chair for the South Central Kansas Association of Math and once winning a Gold Apple award for ‘school spirit, planning, volunteering, and enthusiasm,’ according to KOKI.

Covel is currently being detained on a $150,000 bond.