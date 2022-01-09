Oklahoma murder suspects had sex in victim’s bed as she died in...

Brinlee Denison & Nicholas Johnson arrested in love triangle murder of Sarah Maguire Tulsa Oklahoma woman. Had sex in victim’s bed as she lay dying in next room.

Love triangle gone wrong. A couple accused in the murder of a woman at her home allegedly had sex in the victim’s bed while they heard her ‘struggling to live’ in the next room, Oklahoma authorities said.

Brinlee Denison, 25, and Nicholas Johnson, 28, used a crowbar to beat 29-year-old Sarah Maguire in her Tulsa home on Jan. 4, KNWA reported.

The pair are facing charges of first-degree murder and vehicle theft according to a Tulsa Police Department release.

Police reportedly executed a welfare check at Maguire’s home after 5 p.m. on Friday and found Maguire unresponsive in her living room. She had ‘obvious signs of trauma to her head and face’ and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a case affidavit.

During their investigation, officers learned from Maguire’s family that her vehicle and her credit cards were stolen. Denison, of Saplupa, Okla., and Johnson, of Tulsa, were arrested the next day when they were found sleeping in the stolen vehicle at a Whataburger in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Jealous lover

Once in custody, the pair gave officers ‘a full confession of beating the victim about the head with a crowbar, fleeing the scene by stealing the victim’s vehicle, and funding the trip with the victim’s stolen credit cards,’ according to the affidavit.

Johnson told cops that he and Denison were in an ‘intimate relationship,’ however she was also in a relationship with Maguire. According to the affidavit, Johnson ‘was jealous of the relationship between the victim and Denison.’

Johnson said that he and Denison ‘had sex in the victim’s bed after the murder,’ and that ‘he could still hear the victim in the living room struggling to live, while he was having sex with Denison in the bedroom.’

He added that he knew Maguire was still alive.

Johnson told police Denison had helped him plan the murder and threw the clothing the two had worn out of the vehicle window as they fled, according to the affidavit.

Denison grabbed Maguire’s credit cards and other electronics and transferred funds to the pair’s own accounts, Johnson told police.

In a Facebook post, Maguire’s sister Jamie praised the Tulsa Police Department for their work as her family grieved their loss.

‘Our family has suffered a devastating blow this week,’ she wrote. ‘My sister Sarah has lost her life in a senseless act of violence. Please keep our family in your prayers as we navigate through this time. Rest assured justice is being served and we owe our greatest debt of gratitude to the Tulsa Police Department.’

Denison and Johnson are each being held on a $1 million bond. They are expected to be extradited back to Oklahoma from Washington County Jail in Arkansas for a future court date, according to KNWA.