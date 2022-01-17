: About author bio at bottom of article.

Brianna Kupfer UCLA grad student stabbed to death by homeless man while working at Croft House LA furniture store. No arrests.

A UCLA grad student was fatally stabbed in a random attack while working as a consultant at a high-end furniture store in Los Angeles last Thursday, reports said.

Brianna Kupfer, 24, was alone and working at Croft House when an unknown male suspect, thought to be homeless, knifed her before fleeing through the back door and calmly walking down an alley, Fox 11 reported, citing the LAPD.

Kupfer was discovered by a customer some 20 minutes later and pronounced dead on scene. Authorities said they do not believe the victim who was left for dead knew her assailant.

The victim was studying architectural design and worked at the furniture store as a design consultant, the report said.

Her father told CBSLA that she was ‘loved by all.’

No known motive

Dr. Jennifer Botelho, the owner of a nearby chiropractic office in the Hancock Park area told CBSLA that the suspect walked into her businesses shortly before the fatal stabbing.

‘He came in and asked a couple of questions: ‘Do you do orthopedics here?’ What kind of care we provide, and then he left. So he was just here for a few minutes,’ Botelho said.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of late Sunday.

‘It’s terrifying. It’s horrible,’ Botelho said of the random attack.

‘She’s such a young girl. We feel so horrible for Brianna’s family, and hope we can catch this guy.’

Riley Rea, co-owner of Croft House, described Kupfer as smart, confident, calm and beloved by her co-workers at the store, where she worked for a little more than a year.

‘She was mature beyond her years,’ Rea said according to the Latimes.

No known motive for the deadly attack was immediately known.