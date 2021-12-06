: About author bio at bottom of article.

Modesto man kidnaps, rapes, tortures new girlfriend for a month before she...

Saul Ortega Modesto man kidnaps, rapes, tortures new girlfriend for a month before she escapes. Authorities fear previous victims.

A California man is alleged to have held his ‘new girlfriend’ against her will, after holding her captive for a month in his home where he tortured and raped her according to police

Saul Ortega, 29, was taken into custody during a raid on his Modesto home on Saturday after his 25-year-old girlfriend managed to escape and alert authorities.

The victim was found with extensive injuries on her body, including burns and bruises, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release.

The woman told cops that Ortega had allegedly been holding her hostage for about a month.

The victim had actually fled the home two days earlier but she was too afraid to immediately alert authorities because her boyfriend had made threats against her family, the sheriff said.

Authorities descended on Ortega’s home after the victim called 911.

Ortega was booked on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, rape, torture, mayhem, domestic violence, making criminal threats and a string of drug and firearm offenses.

The un-named woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said they had reason to believe Ortega had victimized other women and urged for potential victims to come forward.