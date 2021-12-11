Pakistan women beaten after being accused of stealing by Faisalabad mob. Four women assaulted, then paraded through streets as video ignites horror and controversy.

Video has surfaced showing four women forcibly being stripped of their clothes, beaten with canes and then paraded along a street after they were accused of shoplifting.

The footage shows the women being thrashed by an angry mob and accused of stealing in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Local reports told of the beatings unfolding at a ‘crowded’ Punjab province bazaar on Monday morning.

The group of women were accused by the owner of an electronics store of taking items without paying, as three men forced them into the street according to Pakistan’s Express Tribune.

In one video, the women enter the shop where a man is working and appear to take items off the shelves before the owner and women leave the shop.

In a later clip, one of the women is seen crying as she crouches on the floor inside.

This is not Kashmir or Palestine but Faisalabad, Pakistan – women caught stealing are striped naked and beaten. Is the state dead and unable to dispense justice even punish people that mob justice has become the only way pic.twitter.com/47XICzICkm — M Hamza Shakoor (@MHamzaShakoor6) December 7, 2021

Faisalabad Pakistan: yesterday 3 young women 1 teenage girl were stripped & filmed naked beaten with sticks by 15-20 Muslim men in a Mkt pkace. They were garbage pickers & were thirsty went to a shop asking for water after which were accused of stealing from the shop pic.twitter.com/jiAUecfVZr — Mahesh Vasu (@maheshmvasu) December 7, 2021

Paraded naked up and down street

Video also shows another woman being dragged by her ankles and wrists and then dumped on the floor near the first woman looking visibly upset and terrified.

In another video, a third woman is naked from the waist down while the fourth woman is forced to strip nude and they are both beaten with sticks by local men.

During the course of the attacks, the woman cry, appealing to the men mercilessly beating them as they attempt to shield themselves with their arms.

After one of the accused women attempts to cover up with a blue shawl, it is ripped away from her and she is left completely naked except for a bra and appears to be extremely distressed.

People around the attack are jeering and beeping car horns while the woman tries desperately to cover her chest with her arms.

The women were reportedly ‘paraded’ up and down the street naked for an hour before Punjab police were alerted and intervened.

Police said that they received a call from residents and arrested the owner of the electric store and three employees working there.

Shopkeeper accused women of being professional thieves orchestrating incident

Five men were arrested in total for torturing and stripping the women in a busy market, after the women told the police that they only entered the shop to ask for some water.

The women told police that as they entered the shop, the store owner and three of his employees accused them of theft and started beating them.

The victims said that while the shopkeepers were beating them, other men from the market also joined and started torturing them.

They dragged the women out of the shop, stripped them naked, and then videotaped the incident, police said.

The shopkeepers claimed the women tore their own clothes off, and that the men involved were not at fault for the women’s actions. Debate on social media appeared to show commentators siding with the men’s alleged version of events.

To date, local police have arrested five of the ten men alleged to have participated in the alleged attack, including the electronic shopkeeper owner. Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused.

Culture of apathy and permissiveness

Speaking to The Express Tribune, Nighat Dad, a human rights lawyer, said the horrific incident and the impunity with which it was carried out was ‘symptomatic of cracks within the country’s spotty law enforcement’.

Dad emphasized that that one of the underlying causes of the state of affairs was the state’s apathy.

‘When the culprit knows that he can get off scot-free even after committing such heinous crimes, the crime rate will continue to soar,’ the human rights lawyer said.

The incident comes in the backdrop of ongoing violence and ill treatment of women in Pakistan and the general culture of impunity for gender-based crimes.

Much of Pakistan lives under an ‘honor’ code where women who bring ‘shame’ on the family can be subjected to violence or murder.