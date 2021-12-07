Kirti Thore honor killing: Indian brother decapitates teen pregnant sister and poses for selfie with victim’s head along with their mother after family disapproved of her marriage to college sweetheart.

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly decapitating his pregnant older sister and posing for a selfie with her severed head after she married her college sweetheart without the family’s consent in India.

Sanjay Mote, 17, allegedly beheaded his sister Kirti Thore, 19, in the kitchen of her home in the western state of Maharashtra in the presence of the siblings’ mother, Shobha Mote.

Sanjay and Shobha then allegedly posed for selfies with Kirti’s severed head and showed it to their neighbours, police said according to local press.

Kirti, who was two months pregnant, had eloped in June and married her boyfriend Avinash Thore, who she had met in college, secretly after her family disapproved because her lover was poorer than their family, reports BBC Marathi.

During the alleged attack, Shobha, 39, held her daughter’s legs while Sanjay beheaded his sister using a sickle – a curved blade used in agriculture for harvesting crops – before they posed for selfies with her head and showed neighbours.

Brother was inspired by Bollywood movie

The teenager and mother surrendered at the Virgoan police station and are now under arrest.

Superintendent of police Nimit Goyal told Times of India: ‘The boy seems to have taken inspiration from a Marathi movie. He beheaded his sister in the kitchen while she was preparing tea for him and his mother.

‘After that, he and the mother took a selfie with the head.’

Goyal said the mobile phone has been seized as part of their investigation, but that Sanjay and his mother Shobha have allegedly deleted the image.

‘We will send the cellphone for a forensic analysis to recover the picture. It is a crucial piece of evidence,’ Goyal said.

Local media described victim’s mother and brother coming to visit the couple ostensibly to reconcile, but when her newlywed husband left the room to give them privacy, the pair allegedly killed her. The 17-year-old allegedly tried to attack his brother-in-law but he managed to escape, police said.

Kailash Prajapati, a police officer in Vaijapur where the murder took place, told NDTV: ‘Her husband, who was ill, was lying in the house. He woke up hearing the sound of falling utensils and rushed to the kitchen.

Marrying against family’s wishes

‘The woman’s brother tried to kill him too but he escaped. Later, the brother came out of the house with her head in his hand.

‘He then came to the police station and surrendered.’

Indian news agency ANI says the 38-year-old mother and her 18-year-old son dragged the victim’s head out of the house and put it on display in front of neighbors, apparently admitting to the crime.

Hundreds of women are killed every year in India in so-called ‘honour killings because they have married against their family’s wishes.