3 Louisiana siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision after family says driver was intoxicated. Crash leaves family shattered as police await toxicology report.

Three Louisiana siblings were killed after they were struck by a wrong way driver in a head on collision their their family says was caused by an ‘intoxicated’ driver.

Lindy Simmons, 20, Christopher Simmons, 17, and Kamryn Simmons, 15, of Jeanerette along with the alleged drunk driver died following the crash along Interstate 49 near St. Landry Parish on Friday, December 17.

Their older sister, Katie DeRouen, shared in a GoFundMe page how the deaths have shattered the family.

‘There are no words to describe losing all 3 of the babies of the family,’ DeRouen, 31, wrote on Sunday. ‘Their Christmas gifts are still wrapped under the tree waiting for them.

‘Our lives are shattered.’

‘You just never know when someone’s last time is’

The victims, their mother Dawn, 57, and Christopher’s girlfriend Marissa, 16, were returning from his basketball game at Acadiana Christian School in Monroe when they were struck by the alleged DUI driver around 9pm, the GoFundMe stated.

The pickup truck driver John Lundy, 54, of Dallas, Georgia, was also killed. Police have not yet determined whether he was intoxicated pending the return of toxicology tests.

He and Lindy, a Nicholls State University student and school photographer – who was driving the family car – were killed on impact. Kamryn and Christopher died from their injuries at the hospital KKTV reported.

Kamryn, who was described as the ‘sweetest person on earth’ and Christopher – who was described as ‘mom’s angel child’ and planned to keep retaking his ACT until he got a score of 32 – were taken to separate hospitals, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Their brother Shea, who spoke to KTVE, said: ‘You just never know when someone’s last time is, so you know, just try to remember that life is precious. We really never know when it’s our time and to just try to not take things for granted.’

Their mother is ‘still in a lot of pain.’

‘The pain is mostly coming from her ribs and how painful it is to breathe. She has multiple fractured ribs and a fractured sternum,’ Katie’s cousin Ross wrote in an update on her behalf.

Lindy Rae Simmons

10/24/2001-12/17/2021

One of the prettiest girls youd ever meet. A photographer in the making. Always making people laugh & keeping a sassy attitude. You were doing so good in life. I love you so much. Im so sorry babygirl. You loved life and didn’t deserve this pic.twitter.com/qwTEe1wCBs — shea (@scarsanstripes) December 18, 2021

Latest fatality as police await toxicology report

Christopher’s girlfriend Marissa also had surgery on her femur and is healing at LGMC.

There was a vigil held for the three siblings on December 19 to honor their lives.

The GoFundMe raised $477,127 out of its $500,000 goal as of Tuesday.

The Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash and is awaiting toxicology reports from both Lundy and Lindy.

Police said it was 61st deadly crash the department has investigated this year including three others involving Nicholls State University students.