Brass Against front woman urinates on male fan face and he loves...

Sophia Urista Brass Against lead singer pees on male fan’s face during Daytona concert as social media responds to shock performance.

The lead singer of a NY based cover band has caused disconcert after urinating on the face of a male fan’s face as she stood over him during a rock concert in Florida last week.

Sophia Urista, the front woman for cover band Brass Against, announced to the crowd that she needed to go to the bathroom but couldn’t wait any longer.

Instead of leaving the stage to take a bathroom break, the 36-year-old dragged up a male fan from the audience, got him to lie down on the stage at a concert in Daytona, Florida, on Thursday night, before proceeding to relieve herself over him.

‘I gotta pee, and I can’t make it to the bathroom,’ she exclaimed to concertgoers. ‘So we might as well make a show out of it.’

‘Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma p–s in this motherf–ker’s mouth,’ Urista added.

ROCKVILLE – ⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️ Lead Singer Sophia Urista of ‘Brass Against’ pisses on fan during performance. pic.twitter.com/hdeBDBOct2 — ShatteredWorldMedia 🌐 (@MediaShattered) November 14, 2021

Was a crime committed?

The performer then pulled down her pants and underwear crouching down to pee over the male fan who appeared to willfully enjoy the ensuing experience.

The singer didn’t hold back as she emptied the contents of her bladder all over the man’s bald head and face.

Footage shot by fans and shared on social media, showed the ‘captive’ fan seemingly enjoying the experience as he moved his head back and forth as Urista’s urine fell about him.

All the while, the performer managed to keep singing a rendition of Rage Against The Machine’s, Wake Up.

While the male fan may have enjoyed the experience, many on social media were appalled, with some even wondering if a crime had been committed.

‘That would count as indecent exposure and a criminal offense surely?’ an online poster asked.

‘This is devilish. Truly the world is coming to an end,’ another Twitter user wrote. ‘Pure trash,’ another posted. ‘Disgusting….’ another added. ‘I think they both got some mental issues.’

Punk rock

It wasn’t all hate and disgust online. At least one person seemed to appreciate the outlandish nature of what they had just witnessed.

‘That’s most punk rock thing I’ve seen in a long time. Keep up the great work. I’m going to have to catch the act.’

The band, Brass Against, later took to Twitter to apologize for Urista’s behavior saying she got ‘carried away.’

‘We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.’

Daytona Beach Police spokesman Messod Bendayan said authorities received a complaint on the department’s Facebook account about the urinary infraction — and instructed the inflamed informant to file a report according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

‘I did get one like that and I told her to file a report and she did,’ Bendayan told the outlet, noting that the criminal investigations division is still probing the incident.

Indecent exposure is punishable by up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine in Florida since it’s illegal to ‘expose his or her sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner.’