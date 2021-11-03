John Eisenman Spokane father kills daughter’s boyfriend who allegedly sold her to a sex trafficking ring last year. Victim id as Andrew Sorensen missing man.

A Washington state man has confessed to killing his teenage daughter’s ex boyfriend upon discovering he had sold the underage girl to a Seattle area sex trafficking ring.

John Eisenman, 60, of Spokane, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, whose rotting body was found in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle on Oct. 22, police announced on Monday.

Cops said Eisenman learned back in October 2020 that his underage daughter was sold into the sex-trafficking ring for $1000 by Sorensen, her then-boyfriend.

He was able to rescue the girl and bring her back to Spokane, police said.

A month later, the dad allegedly confronted Sorensen and abducted him, tying him up and putting him in the trunk of a car.

Foul odor from trunk…

‘Eisenman subsequently assaulted the victim by hitting him in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,’ cops wrote in a statement.

Officers only discovered Sorensen’s corpse after Spokane residents reported an abandoned car on their street that was covered in mold and emitting a foul odor, the Spokesman-Review reported.

The vehicle had remained at a remote location for 11 months before being driven to Spokane, where neighbors called police to report discovering a rotting body in the vehicle’s trunk KREM 2 News reported.

The man was discovered with his ankles and hands bound, tape over his mouth and multiple puncture marks on his clothing.

A check on the vehicle led to police discovering it registered to Eisenman’s fiancée, Brenda Kross, KREM2News reported.

After repeated failures to contact Kross by phone, police went to the woman’s home only for Eisenman to open the door and say the vehicle had been stolen in 2020, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Kross later told investigators that the couple’s underage daughter had been sex-trafficked by Sorensen, and she and Eisenman drove to Seattle to rescue the girl last year.

Father confesses after neighbor reports tip

A few days after police spoke with Kross and Eisenman, a neighbor called police saying that Eisenman had disclosed killing someone and putting the body into the trunk of a car, according to court documents.

Eisenman had told the neighbor details about the way Sorensen was placed in the trunk that only someone involved would know, according to court documents.

Police arrested Eisenman on Friday.

Once in custody, police said he confessed to killing Sorensen. The father’s bail has been placed at $1 million.