Emily Durden Cleveland County substitute teacher at North Carolina school charged with sex crimes after sending male students inappropriate images and videos days after starting.

A 19-year-old substitute teacher at a North Carolina middle school is alleged to have sent sexually explicit photos and videos to her 13- and 14-year-old male students.

Emily Durden, of Shelby, was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Cleveland County jail and booked on multiple sexual crimes, including two counts each of indecent liberties with a student and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of display of material harmful to a minor.

Durden, who previously worked as a substitute teacher at Crest Middle School, was released the next day after posting $50,000 secure bond.

Under the conditions of her release, the 19-year-old woman must stay away from the school and make no contact with the victims.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into Durden was launched just hours before her arrest, when a school resource officers at Crest Middle School received a call from a parent complaining that the substitute teacher had possibly sent their son inappropriate images and videos.

Started sharing images 4 days after starting new job

When interviewed by sheriff’s detectives, Durden allegedly admitted to sharing sexually explicit photos and recordings of unspecified nature with children between the ages of 13 and 14.

Durden was hired as a part-time substitute teacher on November 8 and had been just four days on the job before investigators say she started sending inappropriate messages to minors.

Officials told WSOC-TV that the X-rated materials were shared by phone.

One male student told his parents about the images out of fear that they would eventually find it on their own, and the parents immediately contacted the school resource officer.

In the course of the investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office, it was uncovered that at least one other student allegedly received similar photos and videos from Durden.

Officials are not ruling out the possibility that there could be additional victims out there and are asking parents whose children may have been targeted by Durden to contact them.

Assistant Deputy Chief Durwin Briscoe, who has been with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office for 29 years, told WBTV that Durden is the youngest person he has ever charged for sending lewd messages to children.

Teen substitute teacher met legal requirements

A spokesperson for Cleveland County Schools said Durden met the legal requirements to work as a substitute because she was older than the age of 18 and had a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Under North Carolina law, substitute teachers are not required to be licensed, or have college degrees, although the rules vary from district to district.

A parent of a teacher at the school questioned school policy, saying it may have been more appropriate for Durden to be teaching Pre-K or elementary school students considering she wasn’t much older than the middle school students she was teaching according to WBTV.

Durden is no longer employed by the district.

Not immediately clear is why the female educator abused her position of trust, authority and power and sexually preyed on her male victims.