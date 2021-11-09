Bailey Boswell sentenced to life in the sex cult slaying of Sydney Loofe whom she met on Tinder along with her boyfriend. Had faced death sentence.

A Nebraska woman convicted of murder for her role in the death and dismemberment of a hardware store clerk she met Tinder along with her boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

A three judge panel on Monday handed down a life sentence to Bailey Boswell, 26, after she was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of Sydney Loofe, prosecutors said.

Leading up to her sentencing, Boswell faced the prospect of becoming the first woman in state history to be sentenced to death when two out of three judges ruled that Loofe’s murder met the ‘exceptional depravity’ standard required to send a convict to death row. However, Nebraska law mandates that all three judges unanimously find that the state had met its burden of proof to warrant Boswell’s death.

Prosecutors said Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, 55, had been planning to kill someone before Boswell met Loofe, 24, on the dating app Tinder and lured her to them.

‘The murder was coldly calculated, Boswell relished the murder, there was needless mutilation of the body, the murder was senseless, and Sydney Loofe was a helpless victim,’ presiding District Court Judge Vicky Johnson said during Monday’s sentencing hearing, the Omaha World-Herald reported. ‘Ms. Loofe was completely harmless and her murder was completely unnecessary.’

Mutilated to satisfy sexual desire

Prosecutors said Boswell on Nov. 15, 2017 lured the female store clerk to the apartment of her then-boyfriend Aubrey Trail, 54, where they reportedly strangled her before with an electric cord and proceeded to drink her blood.

Using a hacksaw, tinsnips, and a utility knife reportedly purchased from Home Depot just a few hours before Loofe was murdered, Boswell and Trail dismembered the girl’s body—chopping her up and separating the remains into 14 black plastic garbage bags which they scattered along rural gravel roads in Clay County, about an hour drive from Trail’s apartment.

Most of Loofe’s remains were discovered on Dec. 4 along with multiple sex toys, a dog leash, and a plastic sauna suit, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Some of her body parts and several organs, including her heart, were reportedly never found.

‘Ms. Loofe was needlessly mutilated by Trail and Boswell as part of the plan to satisfy her sexual desire. The mutilation was not done as an afterthought to hide the body,’ Judge Johnson stated.

Dissenting judge

Trail was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder earlier this year and sentenced to death. Prosecutors in both murder trials presented evidence that reportedly showed Boswell and Trail planning other abductions and murders and argued that the pair were sexually aroused by torturing and killing helpless victims.

There was also a strange occult aspect permeated Loofe’s murder lawandcrime reports.

During Boswell’s trial, three witnesses told jurors that both murderers often spoke of ‘gaining powers’ by killing innocent people. They also talked about producing and profiting from a video in which a person was tortured before being killed, one witness said.

Judge Johnson along with Judge Darla Ideus voted in favor of sentencing Boswell to death. The lone holdout was Judge Peter Batailon, who said that he ‘could not find beyond a reasonable doubt that the state of Nebraska met its burden of proof as to this aggravating circumstance.’

Boswell’s court-appointed attorney, Todd Lancaster, said he was aware of at least two other cases in Nebraska where a three-judge panel split over whether to impose the death penalty, resulting in a default life sentence.