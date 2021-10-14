Shannon O’Connor aka Shannon Bruga Los Gatos mom hosted sex parties for her teen son and his friends where she plied them with alcohol and coerced them to have sex.

A California mother has been accused of hosting secret sex parties for her 15-year-old son’s friends where she would hand out condoms and facilitate alcohol and push them to drink until they vomited and fell unconscious.

Prosecutors claimed while living is Los Gatos, 47-year-old Shannon O’Connor also known as Shannon Bruga would buy vodka and fireball whiskey for the parties, even watch and laugh while the teenagers engaged in sex acts.

The woman who was arrested over the weekend now faces 39 criminal charges, including 12 felony counts and 10 misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, one count of misdemeanor sexual battery, three counts of misdemeanor child molestation, and 13 misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors.

According to NBC Bay Area at the time of her arrest, detectives found ten underage boys and two girls at an Idaho home that she was now living in. Most had spent the night there according to authorities.

Upon taking Bruga into custody, the woman’s two teen sons were put into state care.

Mother pressured children in attendance not to go to authorities

The mother is said to have kept the parties secret from her husband and other parents where up to twenty 14 and 15-year-olds would get so drunk they ‘would vomit, be unable to stand, and fall unconscious,’ prosecutors said.

‘It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,’ District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement according to Mercury News.

‘As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.’

O’Connor was arrested as a fugitive in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives on Saturday, and booked into an Idaho jail with prosecutors planning to extradite her to California.

O’Connor is accused of holding several parties for her son and friends during an eight-month period from 2020 to March this year, pressuring those in attendance to keep quiet about the incidents that took place.

‘She stated if anyone was told she could go to jail,’ the statement of facts said.

In one case, she went to a bedroom and watched a drunk teenage boy get on top of and grope a girl who was a friend of O’Connor’s then-15-year-old son, according to court documents.

‘You knew what he was going to do to me…’

A 14-year-old also alleged that she was threatened with retaliation if she told anyone, which would entail rumors being spread about her.

At one party, O’Connor handed a boy a condom and pushed him into a room where a drunk 14-year-old girl was lying on the bed. Frightened, the girl ran and locked herself in the bathroom, the statement said.

At another, O’Connor took a boy to a room and left him with a girl who also was drunk. Prosecutors say the girl was allegedly assaulted and that she later confronted O’Connor over leaving her while she was extremely drunk.

‘Like why did you like, do that?’ the girl allegedly said. ‘Like, you knew what he was going to do to me.’

In another incident, the mother is accused of seeing a boy punching and kicking an intoxicated girl, but doing nothing to intervene.

‘It’s just so terrible what she did to my daughter and these other children,’ said the mother of one of the girls.

Did school go far enough in bringing debauchery to an end?

‘My heart breaks for these kids. It’s been devastating. It’s a worst nightmare for a parent,’ she told Mercury News.

The mother is also accused of ‘laughing’ after hearing that an intoxicated girl at one party was digitally penetrated by one of her son’s friends while she was nearly unconscious.

In October 2020, there was $9,000 worth of damages at a house she rented in Santa Clara; surveillance footage showed teens throwing up and stumbling around the property.

One girl broke a finger and a boy got a concussion when some of the teens drove O’Connor’s car in a school parking lot on December 19, prosecutors said. During the incident, two of the teenagers clung to the back of the SUV while an unlicensed driver sped around. One of the boys holding on to the back fell and hit his head, prosecutors allege, briefly blacking out.

O’Connor’s son at the time was reportedly a player on Los Gatos High School‘s freshman football team; the mother of one of the girls involved said the boys were teammates.

The mother said that she raised her concerns about the drinking at parties with coaches and school officials at the start of 2021, but she was told there was nothing they could do about it because it was off campus.

‘I really don’t think the high school has taken responsibility for their piece of this,’ the mother told Mercury News.

Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District said in a statement it investigates ‘any issues that arise on our campuses and work closely with law enforcement to support their investigation into matters that take place outside of school.’

‘It is important to note that we take the topic of underage drinking very seriously and work continuously to promote awareness and dialogue in our classrooms and our community,’ the statement added.

What motivated mother?

‘Additionally, parents and families also play a crucial role in setting clear expectations for the behavior of our young people and in monitoring their activities. Only together can we effectively address social issues such as substance abuse.’

O’Conner along with facing felony charges including child abuse and sexual assault, also faces faces fraud charges of more than $120,000 with her former employer in unauthorized charges on company credit. She was an administrative assistant at Aruba Networks.

There is no indication that any of the teens will be charged in connection with what investigators have described as coerced sex acts.

‘Everyone should feel relieved this woman’s not on the street,’ the mother of one of the girls said to Mercury News.

‘She was grooming these kids, setting them up for sexual acts, and she’s a mother and doing this to her own child. … I’ve been racking my brain trying to think what was in it for her.’