Fiston Ngoy Philadelphia man who raped woman on SEPTA train identified as Congolese immigrant with sex abuse & drugs rap and who had faced deportation as early as 2015.

A Philadelphia man accused of raping a woman on a SEPTA train full of bystanders who stood and did nothing to intervene is a Congolese national residing in the US illegally, according to reports.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, was arrested and charged in Wednesday’s attack on board a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train near the suburb of Upper Darby.

Ngoy entered the US on a student visa in 2012, but remained after the visa was terminated in 2015, and was protected from deportation by the immigration system despite multiple convictions Fox News reported.

Court records show that Ngoy had multiple arrests and two misdemeanor convictions, one for controlled substances and one for sexual abuse.

He pleaded guilty to the sex charge in 2017 in Washington DC and was sentenced to 120 days in jail, and was then placed in immigration detention in January 2018.

Up to ten bystanders witnessed the 40 minute ordeal and did nothing

However, Ngoy was never deported, because an immigration judge granted him a ‘withholding of removal’ in March 2019, after an appeals board found that his misdemeanor sex crime was not a ‘serious crime’ that made him eligible for removal.

Ngoy was released and only required to check in periodically with Immigration and Customs Enforcement under an order of supervision.

Police say that as many as 10 bystanders on the train — some at arm’s length — did nothing to intervene during the attack, with passengers taking out their phones to film as Ngoy sexually assaulted a stranger.

The woman was raped shortly after 9pm on October 13 during a 40 minute ordeal, SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said on Tuesday.

‘As many as 10 people actually saw some part of the attack on this rider,’ Nestel said on Philadelphia radio station WPHT.

Describing police review of surveillance video, Nestel said, ‘We were watching to see if somebody put a phone up to their ear indicating they might be calling 911. Instead, what we saw was people holding their phone up as if they were recording or taking pictures.’

‘It may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911,’ SEPTA spokesman John Golden said in a statement, referring to the U.S. phone number for emergency services.

Suspect claims interaction was consensual

Ngoy, who gave his address as a homeless shelter in Philadelphia, told police that he recognized the woman and went over to speak to her and at some point allegedly consented to him touching her, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The alleged victim said that she had never seen Ngoy before he sat next to her and proceeding to attack her.

The un-named woman told police she remembered getting on the train and then nothing until the cops pulled her assailant off her. She said she had had several beers after work, and got on the wrong train when Ngoy approached her.

She repeatedly pushed Ngoy away, as he attempted to touch her and at one point grabbed her breast, the video showed.

‘Throughout this time, the victim is obviously struggling with keeping him off of her,’ investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said that while there were other people on the train, it was ultimately a SEPTA employee who made the call to 911, which allowed officers to arrest Ngoy on the spot.

Attack that could have been stopped sooner

‘It’s disturbing that there were definitely people on the L, and no one intervened or did anything to help this woman out,’ Bernhardt told NBC-10 Philadelphia.

Other passengers reacted by getting out their smartphones and pointing them at the pair, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

‘I have no words for it. I just can’t imagine seeing what you were seeing through your own eyes and seeing what this woman was going through that no one would step in and help her.’

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for her injuries following the assault.

SEPTA issued a statement following the assault, calling it a ‘horrific act.’

‘The assault was observed by a SEPTA employee, who called 911, enabling SEPTA officers to respond immediately and apprehend the suspect in the act,’ said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch.

‘There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911.

‘SEPTA urges anyone who observes a crime being committed or any dangerous situation occurring to report it. Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911.’

Ngoy was charged with rape and assault.

He remains in jail unable to post bail. It was unclear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.