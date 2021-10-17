Passengers do nothing as woman is raped on Philadelphia train

Fiston Ngoy Pennsylvania homeless man rapes woman on SEPTA train as passengers do nothing to stop the sexual assault.

What’s wrong with people? A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman on a suburban Philadelphia train earlier this week. The man’s arrest comes despite not a single passenger attempting to call 911 or stop the sexual assault which happened in full view according to cops.

The attack which occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday was captured on surveillance video, showing other people in the train car, according to Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department.

‘Were they watching? I don’t know. Again, we’re still going through the video but there was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should’ve intervened. Somebody should’ve done something.,’ Bernhardt said, Philadelphia’s CBS-3 reported.

‘It speaks to where we are in society; I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling.’

Arrested was 35 year old homeless man, Fiston Ngoy, 35. Ngoy was charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts, police said.

Septa woman raped

Bernhardt said it was a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) employee who called the cops to report that ‘something wasn’t right’ with a woman aboard the train.

SEPTA police waiting at the next stop were able to ‘apprehend the suspect in the act,’ an agency spokesman said in a statement, according to NBC-10 Philadelphia.

He remains behind bars in lieu of 10% of $180,000 bail, Philadelphia’s ABC-6 reported.

Bernhardt said the perpetrator is known to both SEPTA and Upper Darby police.

‘What’s wrong with people?’

The woman, who did not know her attacker, was taken to a hospital. Bernhardt called her an ‘unbelievably strong woman’ who provided police with a lot of information, The Associated Press reported.

‘She’s on the mend,’ Bernhardt said. ‘Hopefully she will get through this.’

Commented one mortified woman following news of the sexual assault and no one coming to the woman’s aid: ‘What’s wrong with people?’

SEPTA issued a statement calling the attack a ‘horrendous criminal act.’

‘There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911,’ the agency said.